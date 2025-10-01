Radio Frequency Developer
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2025-10-01
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Lund
, Kävlinge
, Karlskrona
, Borås
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
We are looking for an RF designer/developer for the radio hardware development team in Lund. Our team works dynamically and collaboratively with teams locally and globally and is engaged in all aspects of hardware development for Ericsson's next generation radios to meet exciting customers and business needs around the world. You would be part of an outstanding team developing radio hardware for Ericsson; providing you with an opportunity to engage in many aspects of the next wave of world-leading wireless communication.
We encourage both junior and senior applicants to the position.
We encourage the opportunity to meet you!
What you will do:
* Work with radio design from architecture through to volume production.
* Design (specifications, schematics, simulation, and reviews etc.), test, introduce into the factory and support hardware.
* Investigate and resolve engineering problems, using different tools retching from link budget work to 3D simulations
* Encourage continuous improvements of design, processes, and product quality.
* Preparing lab environment including both equipment and software components, experience in Python is a plus.
* Implement test and validation methods for efficient design test coverage, including planning, executing, and documenting.
* Produce documentation as per radio development processes.
* Solving problems, including support on debugging field return units.
The skills you bring:
* Graduated with B.Sc. or equivalent in electrical engineering or Computer science. Master's degree is preferred.
* Experience in radio frequency hardware design, implementation, and verification.
* Experience with standard tools used to perform schematic capture and layout (e.g. Cadence).
* Experience with power amplifier design, theory, and validation is a plus
* Experience with 3D simulations is a bonus
* Good understanding of radio frequency performance and system related aspects.
* Excellent English communications skills.
* Ability to excel in a fast-paced diverse team environment.
* Previous exposure to radio transceiver design and/or test.
* Previous experience in designing products for volume production. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "771597-43689139". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258) Kontakt
Bartosz Kunysz 00000 Jobbnummer
9536301