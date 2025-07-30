R&D Test Engineer
2025-07-30
NKT designs, manufactures and installs low, medium and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling sustainable energy transmission. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and employs 5.000 people.NKT is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and realised a revenue of EUR 2.6 billion in 2023.
Contribute to innovation in high-voltage testing and development
Do you want to be part of a global leader in the green energy transition? At NKT, we are enabling a sustainable future by developing innovative cable solutions that power the world. As an R&D Test Engineer, you will play a key role in executing and supporting high-voltage test activities that ensure the safety, reliability, and performance of our products. This is your opportunity to join a collaborative and forward-thinking team, where your technical skills will directly contribute to the development of next-generation cable accessories.
Execute and support high-voltage test activities
As an R&D Test Engineer, you will be responsible for executing and supporting various test activities within our R&D laboratory in Alingsås. You will oversee electrical tests, supervise installations, and collaborate with internal and external stakeholders to ensure compliance with industry standards. Your work will be essential in maintaining high-quality test procedures and contributing to continuous product improvement.
Your responsibility will be to:
Lead and execute electrical tests in internal and external labs
Supervise cable preparation and accessory installation for tests
Support type tests, claim investigations, and site installations
Maintain and calibrate test equipment and support procurement
Collaborate with engineering, technical service, and quality teams
You will report to the Head of R&D Project Management, Design and Laboratory. The role is based in Alingsås and includes approximately 60 travel days per year, both domestically and internationally.
Collaborative and motivated engineer with a passion for testing
We are looking for a person who thrives in a collaborative environment and enjoys solving complex technical challenges. You are structured, service-minded, and able to communicate technical matters clearly. Your curiosity and openness to new technologies make you a valuable contributor to our continuous improvement journey.
You also have:
A Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical Engineering
2-5 years of experience as a test engineer in high-voltage labs
Practical experience with high-voltage test equipment and standards (IEC, IEEE, CIGRE)
Proficiency in Swedish and English
Experience with MS Office; SAP and CAD tools are advantageous
Power the green transition through innovation
NKT is committed to developing a diverse organization and culture where people of diverse backgrounds can grow and are inspired to do their best. We are deeply committed to establishing gender diversity at NKT and encouraging all interested candidates to apply - even if you don't tick all the boxes described. We believe that a diverse organization enables long-term performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture creates a better work environment.
At NKT, you will be part of a collaborative and international team where your contributions matter. We offer opportunities for professional growth, skill development, and participation in exciting R&D projects that support the green transition. Join us and be part of a company that values innovation, teamwork, and sustainability.
As a leader, I value curiosity and collaboration. This role offers the chance to work directly with advanced technology and contribute to meaningful innovation," says Hiring Manager, Sridhar Alapati.
Read more about our offer and listen to some voices of NKT Connectors here!
We will review applications continuously, but we recommend you apply no later than 18-August-2025. Be aware that personality and cognitive tests might be included in the recruitment process. If you have any questions about the role, you are very welcome to contact Hiring Manager Sridhar Alapati at or sridhar.alapati@nkt.com
. For inquiries about the recruitment process, please reach out to Sanjana Tripathy at sanjana.tripathy@nkt.com
. Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Be a Connector of the green tomorrow!
