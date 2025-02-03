R&D Test Engineer - Electronic Control Units
2025-02-03
Scania is advancing rapidly in vehicle electronics, creating new challenges in verifying the robustness of our electronic control units (ECUs). We are looking for a skilled Test Engineer to join our team and take on this exciting and holistic role!
Your role
As an R&D Test Engineer, you will take responsibility for ensuring that our electrical components can endure the challenges of their lifetime within our trucks. This includes planning, testing, and collaboration within and across teams and with external partners. Working in our state-of-the-art laboratories, you will focus on electrical and environmental testing for components such as ECUs, smart cameras, and antennas. Scania's R&D is a part of the TRATON R&D, which means that you will be working with the other brands within the group and also develop for their brands.
Your responsibilities include:
• Collaborating with component owners in cross-functional teams to define tailored test plans to project needs.
• Developing and performing tests to evaluate electrical and environmental robustness.
• Coordinating with suppliers who perform their own tests and ensuring their compliance with TRATON's standards.
• Analyzing test results, troubleshooting, and driving continuous improvement to meet long-term performance goals.
• Ensuring clear communication across disciplines to refine testing requirements and methodologies.
About You
We are looking for someone who:
• Holds a bachelor's or master's degree in electronics, mechatronics, or a related field.
• Thrives in versatile roles, alternating between planning, hands-on testing, analysis, and communication.
• Is social, team-oriented, and excited about collaborating with suppliers and internal teams to drive results.
• Is structured, transparent, and effective at balancing meticulousness with efficiency.
• Has a strong understanding of hardware and it's an advantage if you have good programming knowledge and experience working with different interfaces, including wireless interfaces
• Is experienced with using oscilloscopes and different measurement techniques for interface verification
• Have at least 3 years' experience of testing electronics
What We Offer
At Scania, we are committed to your success and development. As part of our team, you will enjoy:
• Access to cutting-edge facilities and dynamic, cross-functional collaboration.
• Opportunities for career growth and skill enhancement.
• A range of benefits, including:
- A personnel car program.
- Company-wide performance bonuses.
- Flexible working hours.
- Direct bus service from Stockholm City (Scania Job Express).
Apply now
Submit your CV, cover letter, and relevant certificates. Screening and interviews will be conducted continuously, and a background check may be part of the recruitment process.
For questions, contact Kristoffer Olofqvist at +4676 721 6182 or kristoffer.olofqvist@scania.com
.
Join us in driving the future of vehicle electronics! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9142786