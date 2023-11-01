R&D Team Manager for Transformers Development
2023-11-01
Would you like to work in an international environment, with interesting career prospects and opportunities for broad networking? If you are ready for a challenge, you should become one of our new R&D Team Managers.
Transformers is a business line within Hitachi Energy that manufactures power transformers, reactors and transformer components including bushings and tap changers. The unit also supplies electrical insulation materials, fiber composite materials, machined and welded components.
You will be part of the global R&D team of BU Transformers, powered by about 300 engineers located in 12 countries. To lead our Transformers R&D Team located in Ludvika, BL Transformers is currently looking for a driven and determined individual eager to take up a new challenge.
Your responsibilities
You will be responsible for line management and the development of the team and team members.
As an R&D Team Manager your core task will be, together with your team of engineers, to successfully execute and hand over R&D projects within the given budget, time and scope as defined by the Technology Managers and Global Product Manager.
In the role you will collaborate directly with other R&D teams, different Hitachi Research Centers, receiving factories and engineering teams around the world, with a local focus for cross functional interaction.
In R&D, you will encourage and support the team to challenge existing technology, propose projects and processes contributing to the global plans and processes.
The team involvement ranges from technology scouting and assessment, technology development including working with intellectual properties to product development and product maintenance and improvements.
You will ensure prompt and regular reporting on the projects status and take proactive action in case of any deviation from the agreed baseline.
As part of your role, it is expected to spend time in direct involvement as a team member in some of the R&D projects, contributing with your technical expertise.
Your background
You have relevant engineering background combined with a couple of years of experience of product development. Higher formal education in relevant fields will be meriting.
It is a preferable to have been in a management position or to have proven leadership experience.
Transformer technology knowledge will be considered a plus.
You have a strong character, you are determined, result-oriented and have an open mind-set. You have a deep sense of ownership to deliver the assigned targets.
You are familiar with Project Management and Product Development practices.
You work in a structured way, applying relevant methods, procedures, and tools.
Your presentation skills are strong, and naturally, your spoken and written English is good. Knowledge in Swedish is strongly meritorious.
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply by October 31! We are interested to know more about you - so don't hesitate to apply even if you don't meet all requirements.
Recruiting Manager Nima Sadr-Momtazi, nima.sadr-momtazi@hitachienergy.com
, will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Karolina Czechowski, +46 730- 73 41 15; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Yvonne Norgren, +46 107-38 36 94. All other questions can be directed to Lead Recruiter, Gustaf Hedström, gustaf.hedstrom@hitachienergy.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-15
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Valhallavägen 2
771 31 LUDVIKA
