R&D Team Manager
2024-04-24
Our Grid Integration support customers in creating stronger, smarter and greener grids adapted to meet the needs of the changing power landscape. Our system solutions are designed and delivered to provide the highest lifecycle value with the lowest risk.
Since our team is growing, we are now hiring a new R&D Team Manager. We are looking for an engaging and driven person to lead the new power quality R&D team with focus on control design and application control of power quality applications. You will be part of Grid & Power Quality Solutions and report to the Global R&D Manager for Power Quality. This is a visible role in a truly global and cross-functional environment, at the cutting edge of technology. Development is carried out using an agile development model based on the SAFe framework.
Your responsibilities
Coaching and guiding your team to business targets
Continuous improvements and operational development, contribute and drive long term strategic initiatives
Take ownership of developing the team's competence and work processes
Be a positive role model for your team by living our vision, delivering promises, and developing people
Living Hitachi energy's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
You hold a university degree in a relevant area, such as electric power engineering or similar.
You have background and understanding of control design and/or system design of FACTS/HVDC systems.
Leadership skills from line management, project management, from a leading role in an agile setup is required.
You communicate well, have a structured way of working and have a strong will to drive and implement improvements and change transformations.
Diversity and Safety are your leading stars.
Fluency in English, both written and spoken.
Most important for this role is your personality and your willingness to learn and explore new areas, and the will to develop and coach your team. A positive mindset with a can-do attitude and excellent teamwork and collaboration skills are crucial to succeed in the role.
More about us
Last day to send in your application is 8th of May. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled in a shorter timeline.
Recruiting manager David Strinnholm, david.strinnholm@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Stefan Andersson, +46 107-38 08 21; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42, and Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107-38 58 19; Lederna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. Any other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Helena Stefansdottir, +46 76-830 97 48, helena.stefansdottir@hitachienergy.com
