R&D Specialist
Stora Enso AB / Laborantjobb / Karlstad Visa alla laborantjobb i Karlstad
2026-04-28
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Stora Enso helps customers replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable alternatives for their food, beverage and transport packaging with a wide selection of base boards and barrier coatings.
As R&D Specialist you will lead, plan, execute and support R&D projects together with your colleagues and relevant stakeholders. You will work with projects in the value chain of board making to end-customer experience. You will give specific support to technical customer service and sales when needed.
Job Description
As R&D Specialist you will be part of the Board & Converting technology team at Group Innovation and R&D organization. Board & Converting Technology team is an expert team working towards customer driven innovation and product development of Stora Enso board and barrier products.
Your main task will be to lead, plan, execute and support R&D projects together with your colleagues and relevant stakeholders. You will work with projects in the value chain of board making to end-customer experience. You will give specific support to technical customer service and sales when needed.
You will work with data analytics and machine learning approach to describe correlations and relations in material and processes to enable material innovation and optimization. Modelling and simulation of material functionally and material utilization for different applications or process steps. Your role is to be the link to optimize material functionality in customers' converting processes.
Your location will be preferably Karlstad Research center, in Sweden but other Stora Enso locations in Sweden or Finland could be considered. Home office location possible depending on work experience. The job requires some traveling on need basis.
Qualifications
To succeed in this role you have a strong scientific and technical background combined with structured analytical thinking; hands-on can-do attitude, problem solving ability, and results-driven approach. You have ability to transform challenges into new opportunities and to work independently as well as in an international and interdisciplinary team. You have an innovative and open mindset with good team-work skills.
We expect you to have experience in applied statistical data analytics a machine learning and a master's degree in a relevant field such as paper physics or pulp and paper technology.
It would be beneficial if you have solid working experience in the respective area.
You are fluent in English.
Our culture and work towards a more sustainable future is based on these themes which, we hope, will resonate with you as well:
* Create customer value: Demonstrates drive to create value for our customers by understanding their needs and our capabilities.
* Drive Business Performance: Demonstrates the ability to translate strategy to action by making decisions, delivering results and proactively looking for new business opportunities.
* Do what's right: Lives by and stands up for our values. Treats everyone fairly and respectfully and acts with integrity according to our Code.
* Inspire and motivate: Inspires and motivates by providing a clear direction towards a compelling future, offering clarity and support along the journey.
* Manage and Grow: Ensures delivery and value whilst nurturing performance, diversity and inclusion.
What we offer
With our values, "Lead and Do what's right", we endeavor to set an example in all aspects of our business as well as sustainability. We dare to take the initiative and constantly ask ourselves what more can we do, what can we do better. This is an excellent opportunity for a curious R&D professional to join a world-class international innovation and R&D team and work with diverse projects utilizing customer input in development work.
How can you apply for this role?
Send your application with CV and personal letter to per.h.eriksson@storaenso.com
. We will start the selection of candidates early so send your application as soon as you can but May 8 2026 at the latest.
For more information, please contact recruiting manager Marie Morin, Head of Board and Converting Technology. marie.morin@storaenso.com
Our recruitment process can include pre-employment actions such as background, reference and health checks as well as a drug test.
We believe diversity strengthens our competitiveness and contributes to better decision-making. Diverse working teams help us to explore different perspectives and challenge our way of thinking. We work actively to increase diversity in the workplace and welcome applicants from diverse backgrounds. Stora Enso is an equal opportunity employer and follows non-discriminatory practices. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-08
E-post: per.h.eriksson@storaenso.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R&D Specialist". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stora Enso AB
(org.nr 556173-3360)
Sommargatan (visa karta
)
656 37 KARLSTAD Arbetsplats
Stora Enso Karlstad Research Center Jobbnummer
9879923