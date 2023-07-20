R&D Senior Engineer - Power Quality
2023-07-20
Climate change, increase of renewable energy, and the challenges of creating a stable and reliable power system across the world are some of the drivers for the Grid and Power Quality Solution business at Hitachi Energy. In this role, you will make a difference by using your knowledge about power systems and energy storage as our aim is to improve power quality in the grids.
Your responsibilities
As part of our key development projects you utilize your knowledge in Power Systems, Energy Storage and Power Electronics design to identify and implement innovative solutions and improvement in our shunt compensation solutions such as STATCOMs and enhanced STATCOMs.
Maintain recognized expertise in Power Systems with Energy Storage by continually reviewing developments in current technologies.
Proactively seek and implement initiatives to improve operations and increase customer satisfaction.
Identify and manage risks in research and development projects, and in the wider organization.
Contribute to the development of strategic technology plans and roadmaps.
Act with integrity and transparency in a complex environment and seek collaborations within, and possibly outside, the company.
Live Hitachi Energy Core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
You hold a master's degree in electrical engineering or similar, and you have worked several years with power systems or power electronics and thereby gained good understanding of power quality (FACTS) or energy storage systems
Very central is your experience from design and lab testing of energy storage systems and circuits as well related standards.
You have experience with some of the areas of converter control or hardware and system dimensioning.
Matlab, Simulink and PSCAD (or similar) are tools you work well with
You have the ability to approach work with a systematic way of thinking and propose solutions based on structured analysis.
Experience in project management or other leader roles to be able to take on coordinating larger efforts requiring technical leadership is a plus
You have good communication skills and fluency in English; both written and spoken
More about us
If you recognize yourself in the description above, you are warmly welcome to join our great team in Grid and Power Quality Solutions! Don't hesitate to apply by August 20th even if you feel that you don't fulfill all requirements! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled in a shorter timeline.
Recruiting Manager Richard Mannerbro, richard.mannerbro@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting Manager Richard Mannerbro, richard.mannerbro@hitachienergy.com will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Stefan Andersson, +46 107 38 08 21; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Renee Lundgren, renee.lundgren@hitachienergy.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
