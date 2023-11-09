R&D Project Manager
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
Come work with us as our R&D Project manager!
You will further develop the market leading large motors and generators from ABB. You will work by both agile and established R&D project methods.
You will work together with qualified colleagues and report to the Local R&D Project and Maintenance Manager at the R&D center for large synchronous machines in Västerås, Sweden.
The large synchronous motors and generators plays an important part in the ongoing energy transition to a more sustainable future. You will be an important contributor in this interesting journey.
We work close together with our global customers to find the best and most efficient solutions and thereby reducing CO2 emissions. We already have the world record in efficiency and are continuously developing our solutions, products, and offerings to be the logical choice for customers focusing on reliability, efficiency, and sustainability.
At R&D project department you will be responsible for various type of activities, all the spectrum from coordination and optimization of activities to manage large scale R&D projects. Examples of project objectives:
Improvements of product performance
Support strategic planning of product architecture
Developing of new features according to customer demands
Redesign for material optimization and cost effectiveness
Design for manufacturing and assembly to simplify production
To your help you will have well experienced colleagues with different skills. From engineering competence to sourcing and production specialists.
Your responsibilities
Progress of R&D portfolio, from activities to projects, including planning follow-up and execution.
Leading and inspiring project team to collaborate and achieve the best results.
Control and monitor project objectives.
Actively manage risks and opportunities.
Report project status and achievements both internally and globally to division head.
Your background
You hold a university degree within relevant field.
You are structured and disciplined.
You are experienced in project management or have at least 2 years of experience in mechanical design.
A solution-focused approach and strong written and spoken communication skills.
Knowledge of work towards standards and regulations for heavy industries.
Fluency in both English and Swedish.
Meritorious is knowledge in stage gate models and/or LEAN product development, or agile product development methodology.
More about us
ABB Machines develops and produces large synchronous electrical machines in the range of 3-80 MW. The machines are delivered worldwide for installation in industrial environments. In some cases, this involves installation in potential explosive atmospheres.
Recruiting Manager Mats Flood, +46 703 67 50 80, will answer your questions regarding the position. Union representatives: Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Sjöberg, +46 703 96 00 02; Ledarna: Mats Wahlund, +46 767 69 80 80; Unionen: Katja Saari, +46 730 77 05 02. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Ulrika Karland, +46 724 61 21 62.
Please apply latest by the 6th of December, 2023.
Please apply latest by the 6th of December, 2023.

We look forward to receiving your application (PDF documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com.
