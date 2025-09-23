R&D Process Development Engineer
2025-09-23
Smart High Tech is a company focusing on producing new heat-dissipating materials reinforced with graphene with a focus on cooling electronics, processors, graphics cards, LEDs, and other heat-sensitive and heat-intensive products. This is something that is essential to be able to develop high-performance electronics that are smaller, faster and lighter with more functionality- in a sustainable way. We offer high-performance graphene-reinforced materials and associated process know-how. One example of our unique and innovative developments is our graphene-enhanced interface material "Thermal Interface Material", called TIM, for electronics and power module cooling, which conducts heat efficiently both vertically and horizontally. TIM is found in our GT product series, which is available in different versions with different features.
We sell our products to international world-leading companies. EU, USA, China, Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asia are our top markets and our products are mainly used for integration in the AI, data server, telecom, computer and automotive industries.
Our vision is to become one of the leading suppliers of nano-based materials and solutions for thermal management applications contributing to a sustainable society.
Our mission is to sell materials, processing know-how and licenses in thermal management areas, with a high degree of automation.
We are looking for a R&D Process Development Engineer to our Research and Development team. You will be responsible for design, implementation and optimization/validation for processes related to graphene assembled film large scale manufacturing as well as final manufacturing of final thermal interface materials for electronics module cooling, a core and strategic product of the company.
Your approach in carrying out this work is based on soldi scientific approach.
This job requires analytic skills in project management, systematic reporting and communication with the production and quality team as well as the rest of the R&D team. You must master analytic tools such as factorial analysis, DFEMA and have a deep and solid understanding of materials (Knowledge in graphene/2D materials is to prefer) chemistry and its effect on electronics product reliability and quality. In this position, you belong to the R&D division and report to R&D process development head within the R & D division.
We believe you have a Master degree in polymer engineering or chemical engineering, materials science, physics engineering with electronics materials industry background.
Experience in chemical and physical processing of graphene and 2D materials is Meritus is preferred. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-07
E-post: hanna.holm@smarthightech.com
