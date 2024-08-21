R&D Portfolio Management Office Manager
2024-08-21
Are you a driven leader with a team-first mentality? If so, this can be the right opportunity for you. We are looking for a R&D Portfolio Office Manager for HVDC System Design, System C&P, Digitalization and Valve development. In this role you will be supporting and collaborating with the whole R&D Management team to develop the team and the members.
You will report to the R&D Technology Manager for HVDC and HVDC Service, Technology & Solution Development, BU PPGI. Line manager will be reporting to HVDC Systems Technology Manager.
Your responsibilities
Manage a team of experienced senior leaders and program manager with global locations
Take ownership of short to mid-term execution of functional strategy and the operational direction of portfolio management.
Identification, exploration and implementation of technology / product development and growth strategies.
R&D stakeholder management, both internally and internally.
Actively encourage collaboration with the receiving organizations as well as with global team.
Ownership of developing the team's competence and work processes.
Living Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
University degree (Masters or PhD) combined with proven experience from a relevant technical field
R&D project/program management experience is required
Ability to think strategically, understand the big picture and adjust communication to diverse audiences
It is a preferable to have been in a management position or to have proven leadership experience.
Your presentation skills are strong, and naturally, your spoken and written English is good.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
Additional Information
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before September 4! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements. A team with great cooperation and with diverse backgrounds is waiting for you to join!
More information: Recruiting Manager, Jurgen Hafner, jurgen.hafner@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 25 73; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 48; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Gustaf Hedström, gustaf.hedstrom@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
