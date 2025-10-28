R&D Manager
We're looking for an R&D Manager to co-lead one of our development departments at CPAC Systems. If you're excited by technology, comfortable with complexity and genuinely enjoy helping both people and ideas grow this could be your next step.
CPAC Systems develops advanced control systems for marine and industrial applications. Since 1999, we've been turning complex operations into intuitive experiences. From drive-by-wire to intelligent automation, we work at the intersection of safety, efficiency and user experience. We are proudly part of Volvo Group where our role is to lead advanced technology development and explore the next generation of smart control systems.
The RoleYou'll lead a group of highly skilled engineers working on cutting-edge product development. This is a hands-on leadership role where you'll work both strategically and operationally: coaching people, managing projects, solving technical problems and shaping how we work.
Responsibilities Leading a cross-functional development team and being part of their daily work
Driving product development within both software and hardware, from idea to delivery in customer projects
Coaching engineers and building a team that thrives
Taking ownership of delivery, quality and budget
Making sure we work smart, continuously improving our methods and processes
Collaborating with other leaders to align tech, organization and business goals
Being part of a project team yourself to stay close to the technology
Key Qualifications
You probably have a background in software, embedded systems or systems engineering. You've worked in product development and you've led people in a technical environment. You like digging into the details but never lose sight of the bigger picture.
Has experience in product development, ideally within embedded or software-heavy systems
Enjoys technical problem-solving and isn't afraid to challenge the status quo
Is confident in your leadership: listens, supports, drives motivation
Communicates clearly and builds trust across teams
Thinks long-term and makes decisions with both people and product in mind
Why CPAC Systems? You'll work on real tech that makes a real difference for real users
You'll be part of a collaborative, curious and driven team
You'll get the freedom to explore, question, build and improve
You'll join a company that combines the agility of a tech firm with the muscle of a world-leading industry group
Curious?
If you're excited to make a significant impact and want to be a part of our innovative team, we'd love to learn more about you. Submit your application today and don't hesitate to reach out to Malin Lindebjörn with any questions you may have. Ersättning
