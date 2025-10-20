R&D Engineer
Cleeven is an Engineering, R&D and IT consulting group enabling our clients in their R&D efforts and operational excellence. We bring innovation know-how across a wide range of sectors: energy, services & banking, aerospace & defence, transportation, pharmaceuticals & chemicals, as well as IT & Telecoms.
We are looking for talented R&D engineers with a strong focus on product development to join our team. As an R&D Engineer, you will play a key role in the conception, development, and enhancement of innovative products and solutions.
You will collaborate with multidisciplinary teams throughout the product lifecycle to ensure high-quality and competitive outcomes.
Your Responsibilities
* Leading and contributing to the development of new products and technical solutions
* Conducting feasibility studies, research, and prototype development
* Designing, testing, and optimizing product components and systems
* Collaborating with cross-functional teams for system integration and industrialization
* Supporting continuous improvement, innovation, and R&D initiatives
* Troubleshooting and solving product-related technical challenges
Qualifications
* Degree in Engineering (Electronics, Mechanical, Mechatronics, or similar)
* Experience in product development, prototyping, and validation processes
* Familiarity with design and simulation tools (e.g., CAD, Altium, SolidWorks, MATLAB, etc.)
* Knowledge of embedded systems, hardware/software integration, or power technologies is a plus
* Strong analytical mindset and problem-solving skills
* Ability to work effectively in collaborative and multidisciplinary environments
Experience in testing, verification, and industrialization of products is considered meritorious
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-19
E-post: contact-sc@cleeven.com
