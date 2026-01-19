R&D Engineer
2026-01-19
At ABB, we help industries outrun - leaner and cleaner. Here, progress is an expectation - for you, your team, and the world. As a global market leader, we'll give you what you need to make it happen. It won't always be easy, growing takes grit. But at ABB, you'll never run alone. Run what runs the world.
This Position reports to: R&D Unit Lead.
At ABB, we are dedicated to enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future through innovative electrification solutions. We are now looking for a skilled and structured professional to join our team and take responsibility for product certification for our low voltage contactor and soft starter portfolio.
In this role, you will contribute to ensuring that our products comply with applicable national and international standards, supporting successful market introduction and long-term product lifecycle management in global markets.
Your Role and Responsibilities
Lead and drive the certification process for new contactor and soft starter products in accordance with relevant national and international standards.
Collaborate closely with cross-functional stakeholders, including R&D, quality and product management, to gather, maintain and submit required technical documentation.
Act as the primary interface towards regulatory authorities and certification bodies to secure approvals and support timely market entry.
Manage and maintain existing product certifications by monitoring changes in standards and regulations, assessing impacts on current products, and ensuring continued compliance.
Qualifications for the Role
Degree of Electrical Engineering or similar.
Experience in product certification, preferably in the field of electrical components or similar industry.
Knowledge of certification processes. Knowledge in relevant standards and regulations would be appreciated.
Strong task management skills with the ability to prioritize and meet deadlines.
Fluency in English. Fluent Swedish is a benefit.
No obstacles for travelling .
Awareness of Health, Safety and Security rules.
What's in it for you?
We empower you to take initiative, challenge ideas, and lead with confidence. You'll grow through meaningful work, continuous learning, and support that's tailored to your goals. Every idea you share and every action you take contributes to something bigger.
More about us
ABB Electrification is a global leader in electrification solutions, enabling safe, smart and sustainable power distribution from source to socket. With a strong focus on innovation and quality, we support customers across industries in improving energy efficiency, reliability and safety while contributing to a more sustainable future.
Our Electrification business combines deep technical expertise with a global footprint, offering products, systems and digital solutions that meet the highest standards of performance and compliance. By joining ABB Electrification, you will be part of a collaborative and international environment where engineering excellence, responsibility and long-term value creation are at the core of everything we do.
If you have questions regarding the role or responsibilities, please contact the recruiting manager: Martti Taimisto, +358 50 3342285. For questions related to the recruitment process, please contact the Talent Partner, Matilda Engman, matilda.engman@se.abb.com
We look forward to reading your application in PDF format. Last day to apply is 9 February. Please note that the interview process is ongoing, apply now to secure your spot in the recruitment process! Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
Join us. Be part of the team where progress happens, industries transform, and your work shapes the world. Run What Runs the World.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
