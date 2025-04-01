R&D Data Scientist
2025-04-01
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 21 000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years.
Do you want to be a key player in taking Vattenfall forward in the emerging energy landscape?
We seek to expand our R&D data science and AI team by hiring a skilled Data Scientist with expertise in machine learning, time-series, and advanced statistics.
The energy sector is undergoing revolutionary change with digitalization and AI opening new business opportunities. Data-driven methods are crucial in developing solutions able to adapt to energy market changes and customer demands. Real-time data and energy flex services help customers plan their energy consumption and monetise their assets, while weather-sensitive forecasts improve demand predictions and trading.
Using innovative solutions, Vattenfall R&D has group-wide responsibility for conducting business driven technical development that supports the company's strategic focus areas. We offer you a flexible work environment where you will have the freedom to be creative, work and develop in an exciting and rapidly changing technical field of strategic importance to the company.
Job Description
As an R&D Data Scientist, you will work within the Data Science & AI section, tackling business research questions and managing hands-on end-to-end data science projects. This role involves data-driven analysis and model development utilizing state-of-the-art machine learning techniques, as well as advanced statistical methods in order to provide insights and solutions to complex business problems. You will collaborate with business domain experts and other experienced data scientists across the organization, advancing your expertise and bring new value and opportunities to Vattenfall.
In broad terms this position is responsible for developing predictive models, time-series forecasting, contextual analysis and insights generation.
Your primary responsibilities are to:
Frame complex business questions and break them down into manageable data analysis and/or model development tasks.
Time-series analysis and forecasting.
Develop novel algorithms as well as to apply research methods.
Build and evaluate machine learning models.
Develop prototypes and engage in and support their transition from pre-development all the way to development for production (in collaboration with other operational teams).
Collaborate with business domain experts and cross-functional teams to provide data-driven insights for strategic-decision making.
Interpret and present results to stakeholders.
Qualifications
We want to expand in-house data science and AI group with an experienced Data Scientist, Machine Learning specialist. The ideal candidate has good knowledge of time-series and advanced statistics.
Education;
Master of science degree in a quantitative field, e.g. applied engineering, data science, machine learning, advanced statistics, mathematics, or related areas.
Work experience;
To succeed in this role a few years of relevant work experience are required.
Key skills - proficiency in;
Time-series analysis and forecasting methods, anchored to both traditional statistical modelling as well as ML-based methods.
Advanced Statistics
Machine-learning
Python programming
Meritorious;
Knowledge and/or experience in the energy sector.
Proficiency with cloud platforms for data science (preferably Azure).
DevOps
Databricks
Data Engineering
Git
Language;
Fluent in English; proficiency in Swedish is considered a plus
Personal profile;
As a person you are analytical, inquisitive, committed and self-driven with proven communication and interpersonal skills. You are passionate about understanding and solving complex problems and appreciate working towards deliveries. You are a team player and ready to innovate regarding new ways of working in order to improve efficiency.
Additional Information
We offer a challenging and international work environment and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues as 'Ask and Share' concept is essential for the way we work. We offer attractive employment conditions (smart working, flexible working hours and a good-work-life balance) and opportunities for personal and professional development. Click here for further information.
Location: Stockholm, Solna
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact hiring manager Dag Wästlund Data Science & AI, +46 725 67 84 92. For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Johanna Kollander +46 70 220 92 88
Trade Union representatives in Sweden via Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
Christer Gustafsson,ledarna, christer.gustafsson2@vattenfall.com
,
Juha Siipilehto juha.siipilehto@vattenfall.com
,
Christel Karlsson christel.karlsson@vattenfall.com
.
We welcome your application in English no later than 27:th of april. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website and that you refrain from submitting a cover letter with your application. You apply quickly and easily by answering screening questions and attaching your CV.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Click here for further information.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall.
Since Vattenfall is a part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our services are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates might be subjected to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation. Så ansöker du
