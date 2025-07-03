R&D Chemist
Vividye AB / Kemistjobb / Göteborg Visa alla kemistjobb i Göteborg
2025-07-03
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vividye AB i Göteborg
Who we are
Vividye is a Swedish tech startup based in Gothenburg, specializing in formulations, organic and surface chemistry. Focused on developing coloring technologies, we see significant potential for our unique pigment technology and want to explore more!
Why we need you
Chemist and product developer
We are looking for an experienced scientist in organic and surface chemistry to join our team and contribute to the development of cutting-edge formulations for coloring applications. In this role, you'll be working closely on product development to meet performance and environmental impact goals.
This position involves hands-on lab work, developing innovative solutions, and contributing to EU funded projects. You'll collaborate with international companies, ensuring formulations meet requirements and project deadlines.
Who you are
You are an engaged scientist who is:
Driven and confident in independently conducting lab experiments.
Committed to meeting deadlines while maintaining a high standard of quality in your work.
A team player who thrives in a creative, fast-paced environment.
Passionate about sustainability and developing innovative solutions with real-world impact.
Your key responsibilities:
Develop and optimize coloring formulations for fibrous materials.
Independently plan, execute, and document experiments to meet performance and environmental impact goals.
Collaborate directly with international companies within EU funded projects to co-develop solutions, ensuring they meet specific market needs.
Be a part of Vividye's technical team, contributing your expertise in colloidal chemistry, formulation, and analytical methods.
Required skills & experience
Strong expertise in surface and organic chemistry with a minimum of 3-5 years of experience.
Minimum a master of science degree in chemical engineering or equivalent.
Experience in formulation of dispersed systems, including polymers and surfactant systems.
Familiarity with pigments, dyes, and/or coatings.
Fluent in English with excellent communication and collaboration skills.
Desirable qualifications
Experience in the textiles, cosmetics and/or haircare industry.
A PhD in surface and organic chemistry.
Hands-on experience in EU projects for early technical development.
Knowledge of surface characterization techniques (e.g., DLS, ELS, SEM, contact angle, AFM, XPS).
Experience in surface treatment of fibrous materials.
Willingness to travel and spend periods of time in other European countries to collaborate with other companies.
Why join Vividye?
At Vividye, you'll join an ambitious, innovative and collaborative team working at the intersection of technology, sustainability, and chemistry. This is your chance to make a real impact in revolutionizing coloring solutions for textiles, cosmetics, and beyond.
Ready to join our team and make a difference? The last application date is July 25st, but applications are reviewed during the recruitment process, so don't hesitate to apply!
To apply, please send your CV and a brief cover letter to jobs@vividye.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-25
E-post: jobs@vividye.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vividye AB
(org.nr 559237-9100)
Medicinaregatan 9C (visa karta
)
413 90 GÖTEBORG Kontakt
Gustav Larsson-Utas gustav@vividye.com +46709480020 Jobbnummer
9416556