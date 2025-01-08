R&D Chapter (Team) Lead - Firmware development
2025-01-08
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
That's our story. Make it your story.
Your role and responsibilities:
In this fascinating role, you will manage a chapter of firmware engineer tasked to develop next-generation products and solutions for contactors and softstarters, drive innovation and ensure the maintenance of a large portfolio of existing products. The roughly 10 chapter members are located in Västerås, Sweden.
As Chapter Leader, you will be responsible to share best practices & know-how and develop standards & guidelines on how to create and optimize embedded firmware for products used in an industrial environment.
Your deep expertise in firmware engineering will enable you to develop through coaching, the members of your chapter. Besides your role as Chapter Leader, you will also, based on your expertise, be part of an Agile Team.
You will be part of the Load Control and ELSP chapters leader global community where you will have the responsibility to share best practices and lessons learned.
In this role you will be part of the Load Control Agile Unit and report directly to the Agile Unit Leader.
Act as a coach with deep expertise related to embedded firmware development and ensure that chapter members have appropriate competencies and skills
Regularly share best practices and recent developments during alignment meetings on chapter specific topics, both on technical and R&D processes-related topics
Lead the recruitment process of new chapter members and ensure appropriate staffing across agile units
Conduct performance review of chapter members collecting input from relevant stakeholders
Build competences inside the team on managing R&D activities for contactors and softstarters
Secure competences inside the team on the following topics: software architectures, cyber-security, Code Quality and Maintainability, CI/CD, Debugging and Troubleshooting, Hard-ware/Firmware/Mechanical Integration and so on.
Qualifications for the role:
More than 5 years of experience in R&D firmware development. Experience managing in leading R&D teams is an asset but not required.
Advanced university degree in engineering or related (preferred)
Strong consultancy, analytical and communication skills demonstrated in a good servant lead-ership practice
Proven stakeholder management ability preferably in a multicultural environment
Advanced knowledge of software design tools and processes (Azure DevOps, git, CMake, ...)
Fluency in English
More about us
Recruiting Manager Charles Doiron. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Senad Huijc, +46 730 88 30 06; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47, Unionen: Johan Lundström, +46 730 77 03 66. Talent Partner: Ludvig Ahlqvist.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story?. Visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. #MyABBStory
ABB Smart Power provides energy distribution solutions for data centers, industrial and manufacturing plants, critical infrastructure and commercial buildings. The Division's technical teams work closely with industry partners, delivering advanced solutions that support rapid growth, energy transition, and sustainability objectives. The Division's portfolio includes industrial circuit breakers low-voltage systems, motor starting applications, and safety devices like switches and relays. Its Power Protection unit supports the world's largest data center companies with advanced energy-efficient UPS solutions. The Division's ABB AbilityTM Energy Manager provides a scalable, easy-to-use platform that helps organizations save energy and reduce CO2 emissions. Så ansöker du
