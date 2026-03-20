Quality Technician
Lyten Ett AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Skellefteå
2026-03-20
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
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, Stockholm
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Job Scope
High level purpose of function.
A Quality Technician leads product and process quality compliance in production line. This role is responsible for confirming key quality attributes of intermediate products and processes as well as identifying and responding to non-conformity issues in production. In addition, this role is responsible for analysing test material, incoming parts, product intermediates and finalized products for Production using a range of instruments. This role will work closely with production staff and Quality Engineers. A Quality Technician is responsible for ensuring that production processes and products meet internal and customers' quality specifications as well as defining problems, recommending solutions and follows-up on improvements.
Key Responsibilities
Overall areas of responsibilities and activities . Key responsibilities include (but are not limited to) :
Lead day-to-day quality assurance activities in production ensuring that production/product quality specifications are met.
Ensure control checks are completed according to control plan in defined time.
Ensure robust start of production and coordinated quality handover between shifts.
Ensure 5S in control and measurement areas and participate in improving 5S methodology and actions together with production team.
Ensure documentation and record of product and process quality data and utilize these to improve processes.
Potential to operate various measurement equipment such as a Karl Fischer, measurement by ruler or micrometre, microscopes, perform testing with measuring instruments, perform basic data analysis, interpret data and report data/results as instructed.
Interpret data and report data/results on yearly, monthly, and daily basis.
Understand and execute the testing plans for material, incoming parts, product intermediates and finalized products.
Help identify problems with test material, analysis methods, and instrumentation.
Organize test results in the expected template and/or LIMS system and maintain control charts.
Be able to troubleshoot instrument on basic and advance problems and utilizing the help of suppliers or experts for more major issues.
Act on deviations and ensure coordination with customer processes.
Ensure imminent containment activities and decision making in case of non-conformities and quality issues.
Mentor less experienced personnel on practical aspects of the analysis methods such as sample preparation and running instruments.
Maintain the instruments to a high standard.
Ensure conformity of cleanliness requirements in process.
Conduct Layered Product audit according to schedule.
Contribute to improvement actions in area of responsibility.
Complete supplementary tasks as seen fit by management to effectively utilize time and resource for the benefit of the business.
Accountability/Authorization
Budget responsibility: No
Direct reports: No
Work environment responsibility: No
All employees are accountable for complying with safety regulations and actively supporting a safe workplace.
Requirements
Educational background and previous experience required for the role
Qualifications and Experience
Professional education (ideally in industry) is a plus.
2 years experience in manufacturing and 2 years experience in quality.
Bachelor 's degree in a technical field is preferred but not required.
Previous experience of quality control from automotive industry is preferred.
Familiar with Lean and Six Sigma concepts.
Familiar with SPC, FMEA, Quality troubleshooting tools and problem-solving methodology.
Specific skills & Knowledge
Specific knowledge of quality management systems, e.g. ISO 9001, IATF16949, TQM is preferred.
Excellent English skills, both written and oral, are essential. Basic Swedish and other language skills are a plus. You should have good communication skills and be able to work in close collaboration with colleagues from many different teams.
High work ethic, critical thinking, and strong problem-solving skills are a must.
This role requires the ability to stand for extended periods and perform work in controlled environments, including clean-rooms and dry-rooms, while wearing appropriate PPE. The role also requires working shifts and working in multiple process areas, according to business needs. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lyten Ett AB
(org.nr 559540-1562)
Torsgatan 122 (visa karta
)
931 36 SKELLEFTEÅ Jobbnummer
9811561