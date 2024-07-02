Quality Manger

Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial is a newly established branch of the Turkish company Gemkom. It is a leading engineering and manufacturing company that operates in a number of areas and in various ways within the steel industry.
We will participate in a project where H2GS AB (H2 Green Steel) establishes a steel mill in Norra Svartbyn in Boden where steel will be produced through an almost fossil-free process using hydrogen gas. Our mission is, among other things, to install machines used in steel production and includes work in mechanics, electronics and plumbing.
You will be:
• Overseeing the company's operational status to ensure high quality processes and services,
• Supervising the monitoring of quality standards and ensuring the compliance with the contract, its annexes and relevant technical specifications,
• Supervising that all necessary quality tests are carried out during assembly and ensuring that all necessary procedures are followed,
• Being responsible for due and proper delivery of the field installations from the subcontractor(s) and due and propery handing over of the same to the Employer,
• Reviewing the reports and minutes, monitoring the deficiencies identified in quality processes and following up on the fulfillment of such deficiencies.
Our headquarters are in Stockholm and applications are received via the specified e-mail address.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-31
E-post: filial@gemkom.com.tr
