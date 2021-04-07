Quality Manager at Scania Global Technical Support - Scania CV AB - Organisationsutvecklarjobb i Södertälje

Scania CV AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Södertälje2021-04-07Would you like to work in a dynamic area, combining market needs with technical knowledge, embracing a strategical position within Scania? If yes, continue reading!Global Technical Support, GTS, is responsible for the technical support process within Scania, providing answers to Scania's Business Units and workshops concerning technical problems for all Scanias products and services. The organisation is truly global with personnel placed in eight hubs, covering all times zones, in order to assist Scanias customers wherever they operate in the world. If you like to work close to the Scania business units and to several central Scania departments, this is the place to be.The Quality manager position within GTS covers strategic technical areas and forums with focus on quality for Scania. The current areas of responsibility are described below, to this will be added the task taking this position to the next level, making sure that quality of digital services are evaluated and presented in relevant forums. Evaluating services should be as natural as evaluating current product program.Areas of responsibility;Responsible for the Scania Quality Meeting together with vehicle Quality department.Monitoring the performance and quality of Scanias digital services and products globally.Challenge how quality of digital services are perceived by our customers and reported within Scania.Follow up, present and push for solutions regarding the entire Scania quality situation.Monitoring the fulfilment rate of Recall Campaigns and be market representative in related meetings.The Senior Technical Advisor GTS reports to the Director of Global Technical Support and will lead and support the department when needed. The position requires close collaboration with several Scania departments in quality discussions and Scania's Business Units globally. In order to succeed a wide contact network within Corporate Scania is a must.What qualifications will make you successful in this position? We have listed some below:University degree in Engineering, Business or System development.Business and Scania retail experience and knowledge.Experience from R&D and/or Sales and Marketing.A broad and established network through Scania, both in- and outside of Södertälje.Knowledge of Scanias service- and product program.Excellent analytical and presentation skillsFluent in English, more language skills are seen as positiveWe can promise you a challenging position with connections within Scania Södertälje and to Scanias global market organisation, with focus on the quality situation. You need to enjoy working in a challenging environment where you are able to adapt to new situations and solve problems with the best of Scania in mind.If you feel that this is job is for you, please send in your application for the position Quality Manager at Global Technical Support (GTS) department, latest April 16th.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid/ Ej specificerat2021-04-07Enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-16Scania CV AB5677278