Quality Engineer | Jefferson Wells | Finspång
Experis AB / Teknikjobb / Finspång Visa alla teknikjobb i Finspång
2024-07-05
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Experis AB i Finspång
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige
Are you an experienced quality engineer with expertise in electrical or mechanical systems? At Jefferson Wells, we are looking for two dedicated quality engineers - one in electrical and one in mechanical engineering - for an exciting consulting assignment with our client in Finspång. Do you want to develop your career as a quality engineer with us? We warmly welcome your application!
Location: Finspång
Start: ASAP
Assignment Length: Consulting assignment for long-term needs
Other: Hybrid work with three days on-site
Job description
As a Quality Engineer with our client in Finspång, your role is crucial within the product quality department, ensuring compliance with rigorous regulatory and quality standards for turbine deliveries. Your duties include conducting contract reviews to identify and document local regulations, compiling detailed component lists with classifications and certifications, and performing safety inspections at installation sites to ensure compliance. You will write detailed inspection reports, support the sales team with technical issues, and prepare compliance reports for CE marking.
These responsibilities are essential for both electrical and mechanical systems, with varying specific focuses and regulatory requirements:
Quality Engineer - Electrical:
• Focus on electrical equipment and explosion protection (Ex/ATEX).
• Prepare compliance reports for the Low Voltage Directive.
Quality Engineer - Mechanical:
• Focus on mechanical installations, pipelines, valves, and pressurized vessels.
• Prepare compliance reports for the Pressure Equipment Directive and Machinery Directive.
Ideal Candidate
We are looking for structured and precise individuals with a strong technical background. You should have experience in quality work within electrical or mechanical engineering and be comfortable reading and interpreting contracts and technical specifications. Proficiency in English is mandatory, while Swedish is preferred.
Specific requirements:
Quality Engineer - Electrical:
• Electrical engineering background or high school competence in electrical work with several years of experience in electrical installations
• Knowledge of Ex/ATEX regulations and standards
Quality Engineer - Mechanical:
• Mechanical engineering background
• Understanding and knowledge of the Pressure Equipment Directive, Machinery Directive, ASME, and EN 13480
About Jefferson Wells
Jefferson Wells is part on Manpower Group and we are the global leader in accelerating careers and propelling business growth across Finance, Engineering, purchasing, communication, marketing. As a consultant at Jefferson Wells you will have access to a career network with thousands of colleagues within your field.
Application
We do not accept applications by e-mail. Send in your application as soon as possible. The applications will be evaluated continuously.
Please attach your CV and apply to this position through this web-page. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "63d1a19d-8ac8-". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Experis AB
(org.nr 556855-1104) Arbetsplats
Jefferson Wells Jobbnummer
8790388