Quality Engineer
Nordic Snus AB / Elektronikjobb / Vårgårda
2025-05-10
As a Quality Engineer, you will be responsible for oral product quality activities coordination to meet quality standards and specifications. You will also perform all assigned tasks as quality support in various projects in the factory operations. In addition, you will provide close support to oral product and process development activities.
Responsibilities:
Quality Assurance
Assure that physical, visual & hygiene checks have been performed, in line with standards, specifications and related actions are taken properly to ship the products to market
Collect and send finished goods samples for Quality Assurance Performance (QAP) and global IMI
Process and analyze consumer complaints, DMRs (Defective Material Reports) and follow up aligned actions including those coming from QUIPs (Quality Unsure Inspected Products procedure)
Quality Control
Collect and analyze production and process control data, initiate and coordinate continuous improvement activities for product quality
Attend test runs and start-ups and collect robust data from tests/trials as a foundation for documentation and decision-making
Control and maintain the QME (Quality Measurement Equipment) including function checks to ensure product quality, and coordination of calibrations according to plan. Arrange and follow up maintenance if needed
Training & Development and Recruitment
Planning and executing all quality-related training for production personnel and other stakeholders
Assess training needs and develop training materials
Establish and maintain Quality Standard Operating Procedures in different parts of the organization in line with the requirements of ISO 9001
Recruit new Quality Control Operators
Management of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)
Ensure maintenance and continuous improvement of Quality Information System regarding product quality and process capability data
Execute Quality improvement activities to meet or exceed Quality KPI targets
Requirements:
Engineering Bachelor's degree or equivalent gained experience in the food industry
Initial experience working in food production and quality
English fluently written and spoken
Swedish will be an advantage
Good knowledge of MS Office, QIMS and SAP
Are you ready to join us? Build your success story at JTI. Apply now!
Next Steps:
After applying, if selected, please anticipate the following within 1-3 weeks of the job posting closure: Phone screening with Talent Advisor > Assessment tests > Interviews > Offer. Each step is eliminatory and may vary by role type.
