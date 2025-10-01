Quality Engineer - Electrical
2025-10-01
We are seeking a Quality Engineer within Electrical Installation to join our team. In this role, you will ensure electrical installations meet high quality standards, perform inspections, and support continuous improvement. You will play a key role in verifying compliance with ATEX and LVD requirements, ensuring both safety and reliability are safeguarded.
Responsibilities
Inspect and document electrical installations before, during, and after assembly.
Verify and inspect equipment according to Ex (ATEX) standards.
Issue and coordinate Non-Conformance Reports (NCRs) and ensure timely resolution.
Participate in clearance meetings, final inspections, and shipment release processes.
Support assembly teams with quality issues and promote continuous improvement.
Qualifications Degree in Electrical Engineering or vocational qualification with 4+ years of electrical installation experience.
Good understanding of ATEX, LVD, and related standards (IECEx competence is a plus).
Experience in electrical installation or construction (quality work experience is a plus)
Structured, detail-oriented, and fluent both in Swedish and English.
Familiarity with SAP and PLM systems is meritorious.
Additional Information
Some of our clients require you to undergo and be approved according to current security regulations. Certain positions may also require specific citizenship.
About Astek Sweden
Astek is driven by curiosity and a passion for what technology can make possible. That spirit fuels everything we do, our commitment to innovation and product development, the long-term customer partnerships we build, and the value we create in every assignment, every day. We were founded in 1991, are part of the global Astek Group, and today collaborate with leading industrial players from our offices in Mölndal, Stockholm, and Linköping with over 160 colleagues in Sweden. We're also Great Place to Work certified and committed to being 100% climate neutral.
What We Offer
An inspiring workplace where technology and creativity meet.
Opportunities to collaborate with leading industry players on challenging projects (mechanical design, project management, electronics, and software).
Professional development and clear growth paths, with external training aligned to your development plan.
A supportive, fun, and inclusive culture where your ideas are valued and teams win together.
Great benefits, including a 5,000 SEK annual wellness allowance.
We encourage engineers from all backgrounds, genders, and life situations to apply.
Want to Be Part of Our Team?
We warmly welcome your application! Recruitment is ongoing, don't hesitate to apply. Feel free to reach out if you have any questions.
Recruitment Contact Daniella Hernandez Email: daniella.hernandez@astek.net
Phone: +46 070 624 0344 Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Astek Sweden AB
(org.nr 556227-4000), https://astek-se.net Arbetsplats
Astek Sweden AB Kontakt
Daniella Hernandez daniella.hernandez@astek.net +46 706-24 03 44 Jobbnummer
9536010