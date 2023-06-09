Quality Controller
2023-06-09
We are looking for quality controllers for our quality team in Kedali Sweden. Kedali is one of world's largest manufacturer of casings for lithium-ion batteries and operates within different segments of the battery industry and as the strategic partner of Northvolt here in Skellefteå.
Quality controllers (QC) are members of our quality team that examine manufacturing processes and operational techniques. They ensure that the products we produce conform to industry, company, and consumer expectations - and do so consistently.
Key responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
Inspect specified product(s) following the priorities established by leader.
Complete each product inspection as specified in specification, make full and accurate judgments.
Document inspection on time, and results in a clear, concise, and readable manner following the requirements.
Feedback constructive suggestions on released inspection criteria for continual improvement.
Report unusual measurement results and other abnormal situations.
Do regular calibration for measurement equipment.
The lab equipment maintenance and Environment control (5S).
Other tasks assigned by superior.
Qualifications:
Excellent English skills in both spoken and written. Speaking Chinese or Swedish is a merit
Be enthusiastic to the lab job, detail oriented, self-disciplined.
Be punctual and flexible for job arrangement
Can work in shifts
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-31
E-post: kdl.hr@kedali.se
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Kedali Sweden AB
Torsgatan 122
931 36 SKELLEFTEÅ
