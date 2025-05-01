Quality Controler - QC - Livsmedelstekniker
2025-05-01
Quality Controller (Food Industry) - with Inventory Control Responsibilities
Location: [The South Indian Stockholm]
About Us:
We are a dynamic and growing food production company committed to delivering high-quality, safe, and delicious products to our customers. Our team values precision, responsibility, and continuous improvement. As part of our expansion, we are looking for a detail-oriented and proactive Quality Controller (QC) to join our operations team, with added responsibility for inventory control.
Key Responsibilities:
Quality Control (Primary Focus):
Ensure all food products meet company and regulatory quality and safety standards.
Conduct routine inspections, audits, and tests of raw materials, production processes, and finished goods.
Monitor hygiene and sanitation protocols across production and storage areas.
Maintain detailed QC records and reports, highlighting any non-conformances and corrective actions.
Collaborate with production staff to implement and uphold food safety procedures (HACCP, ISO 22000, etc.).
Lead internal audits and support external inspections by regulatory authorities.
Inventory Control (Secondary Responsibility):
Monitor stock levels of raw materials, packaging, and finished goods.
Conduct periodic physical inventory checks and reconcile with digital inventory systems.
Ensure FIFO (First In, First Out) stock rotation practices are followed.
Coordinate with procurement and production teams to prevent shortages or overstocking.
Maintain accurate inventory logs and support data-driven decision-making for restocking.
Requirements:
Bachelor's degree or diploma in Food Technology, Microbiology, or related field.
Minimum 2 years' experience in Quality Control within the food or beverage industry.
Strong understanding of food safety regulations and quality standards.
Experience or knowledge in inventory management systems is a plus.
Attention to detail, organizational skills, and a proactive mindset.
Ability to work independently and within cross-functional teams.
Basic computer skills (MS Excel, inventory software, QC documentation tools).
What We Offer:
A stable and supportive work environment
Opportunities for growth and professional development
Training in inventory and quality management systems
Employee discounts on company products
Health and safety-focused culture
How to Apply:
Send your updated CV and a short cover letter to [southindian.stockholm@gmail.com
] with the subject line:
"Application - Quality Controller (Food Industry)"
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-31
E-post: southindian.stockholm@gmail.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Chettinad Restaurant AB
https://southindianrestaurant.se/
Radmansgatan 52
)
113 57 STOCKHOLM

The South Indian
The South Indian Kontakt
Ravindran Antonysamy
ravi.antone@gmail.com
0733115830
9315555