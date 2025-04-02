Quality Control Inspector
2025-04-02
Do you have passion for Logistics and Warehouse Work? Then this opportunity is for you. Welcome to create flow with J2 Sourcing and come strengthen our Logistics team in Malmö!
Your Role This is a full-time position (daytime) in our Logistics department, where You will be working in an environment which is fast-moving and has a continuous improvement mindset. Your work assignments include receiving and processing freights, managing and moving inventory, documentation and preparing dispatches - always with a focus on quality control.
What We Offer You will receive a competitive compensation package, including benefits at work, as well as for health and financial security.
Who You Are To succeed in the role and at the company, you need to be a flexible service-minded professional, with a positive outlook on life and with good communication skills. Our company embraces people with diverse background, ethnicity and religion, so should you. You are self-reliant, creative, orderly, realizing the importance of punctuality and high standards. Previous experience from quality control work, warehouse work, as well as having a forklift license are required for this role. Verbal and written fluency in English is a must with additional languages and a background in electronics and quality assurance, being an advantage.
Who We Are at J2 Sourcing, we embrace a strong value-based culture where professional growth and collaboration go hand in hand. We challenge conventional thinking, continuously seeking innovative solutions to complex problems. Our motto is "This is what we're made of", meaning where our customers can't find a way, we make the way, creating new opportunities and solutions!
Application Process Apply today by clicking the link! Interviews will be conducted on an ongoing basis, so don't wait to submit your application. The final application deadline is 30th of April 2025. If you have any questions regarding the position, feel free to reach out to SHRBP Marcus Engblad at marcus.engblad@j2sourcing.com
, or Quality Control Manager Bobby Lin at bobby@j2sourcing.com
We look forward to welcoming you to J2 Sourcing!
About J2 Sourcing AB Since 2004, J2 Sourcing has been a trusted partner for leading Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Contract Manufacturers (CMs) across Europe and beyond. We specialize in sourcing semiconductors and other electronic components offering tailor-made strategies to any industry to enhance efficiency while maintaining strict quality standards and exceptional customer service. Our team consists of approximately 130 employees representing 30 nationalities across our offices in Sweden, UK and Japan. Ersättning
