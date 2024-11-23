Quality Control Engineer
2024-11-23
Assignment description
Performing special scan requests for battery cells and their components on Computed Tomography and X-Ray systems (e.g. Waygate, Nikon, Exacom)
Performing problem solving and improvement activities for scanning activities and its records as well as updating work instructions
Interfacing with instrument suppliers
Organize and execute workflows
Requirements:
Several years of proven hands-on specialist experience with CT and X-Ray Systems
Curious, technically educated and preferably with a strong business background
Excellent English written and oral skills, Swedish is a plus
