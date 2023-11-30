Quality Assurance Manager - Production Engineering
Are you ready to take part in strengthening our second line support Helpdesk team where the focus is to provide the global Axis organization with daily support within areas like Network, Linux, Windows, cloud or security? As a Helpdesk Administrator here at Axis you will be able to maintain, manage and develop daily operation and give our consumers an excellent experience!
Who is your future team?
You will be part of a tight team which have the responsibility of operating the global infrastructure and platforms. We are 6 colleagues in the Infrastructure Helpdesk team, but you will work together with the rest of the IT Infrastructure and Operations department with some 50+ coworkers. We are now looking for a new colleague that has a passion for technology to fulfil the open position in the Helpdesk team. We are working with the latest technologies and continuously evaluate new technologies. The IT Operations & Support team, that the Infrastructure Helpdesk team is a part of, is responsible for Axis global infrastructure and you, as our Helpdesk Administrator, will be our first point of contact for our stakeholders. In our department we value helpfulness, professionalism and having fun at work.
What you'll do here as Helpdesk Administrator, Infrastructure:
As Helpdesk Administrator you will play an important role in supporting the organization with a highly available, reliable and secure infrastructure. You will do so by managing incidents, problems, requests and proactively monitor our global infrastructure. Important for the role is to take part in development of how we work both when it comes to processes and how we communicate to our stakeholders. You should have an interest in continuously improve the infrastructure as well as how we work.
Some of the working tasks will be:
* Drive and manage Incident Management
* Coordinate and documentation of Root Cause Analysis
* Proactive monitoring of the infrastructure using Zabbix and continuously improve the monitoring platform
* Maintenance of the Infrastructure (patching, upgrades and continuous improvements)
* Management and fulfilment of requests
* Hardware setup and configuration
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
We are looking for you who have a couple of years' experience in a Helpdesk role, so you understand what great service is. It's good if you have training and experience in one or several of the technology areas defined below. We think you like to work in a constantly changing environment and have the drive to learn new things. You should have great troubleshooting skills and be able to drive incident resolution from start to closure. You have a good understanding of the importance of Life Cycle Management of Platforms & Infrastructure which means you have been working with maintenance and coordination of activities, like upgrades, patching and requests. You have excellent communication skill and have the ability of turning technical problem statements into a business perspective. We think you have genuine technical interest and understand dependencies within a technical ecosystem.
You like to take ownership and work together with others to find the best resolutions for Axis!
We'd love to hear that you have
• a technical background in Network, Linux or Windows and that you are passionate about developing your skills in those areas. If you have experience and knowledge in some of the different areas below, we would love to meet you!
* Linux administration (Debian, Ubuntu, Red Hat)
* Windows administration
* Network administration
* Databases
* Cloud services like AWS
* Data Center maintenance
* Different virtual environments
As you will be a vital part of supporting Axis colleagues around the world, you need to have communication skills both in Swedish and English.
What Axis have to offer:
Axis can offer you a young, dynamic and multi-cultural environment, with on the edge technology and a highly valued brand. We are the world leader in network video and as part of the IT Infrastructure and Operations department you will play an important role in the organization, greatly influencing the IT infrastructure and service level at Axis. Come join us!
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. If you have any questions, please contact the recruiting manager Johan Ericsson, Infra Helpdesk Manager, email:
We review applications continuously. As we are approaching Christmas time the handling process might take a little longer, so bear with us.
