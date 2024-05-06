Quality Assurance Manager - Production Engineering
Axis Communications AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2024-05-06
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a dynamic and dedicated individual with a passion for developing teams and enhancing businesses? Are you seeking a long-term career with a stable and cutting-edge technology company? At Axis we develop and manufacture products within network video and surveillance with the ambition of innovating for a smarter safer world and right now we have an exciting opportunity for a Quality Assurance (QA) & Tools Manager at our headquarters in Lund. Could you be the ideal fit?
About Your Future Team:
Our team consists of 9 engineers who value collaboration and encourage each other to take on new challenges. Test engineers work closely with developers in agile teams, both internally and externally. Additionally, the team includes 2 tools engineers responsible for departmental tools, release management, and developing processes and software needed to make everything run smoothly.
This newly formed team offers great opportunities for you to influence its future direction and strategies. We want to be at the forefront of new ways of working and strive for a culture where everyone can be themselves, creative and innovative - every day!
As a QA Manager, you will also be part of the management team for the Production Engineering and Technology Systems department. We work close in our management team and spend a lot of time together. It makes us efficient, and we work hard to build a lot of trust between us. We support each other and make sure that our overall agenda for Production Systems is well aligned between us.
Your Responsibilities:
In this role, you will lead your team both operationally and strategically, supporting their growth and development while continuously improving our testing operations.
We're Looking for Someone Who:
We are seeking an open-minded leader with a genuine interest in guiding teams and people. You are known for leading by example, always aiming to improve your leadership skills, and you strike a balance between listening and decision-making. Creating a positive and enjoyable work environment for your team is a priority. You are driven, proactive, and unafraid to explore creative solutions.
Qualifications:
*
Several years of technical leadership experience with a proven track record in developing and coaching teams.
*
A positive and empathic listener with a decisive approach.
*
A passion for testing and quality with relevant testing experience in prior roles.
*
Fluent in both English and Swedish.
What Axis Has to Offer:
At Axis, we provide a global environment where you can work with experienced colleagues and have numerous development opportunities. Our corporate culture values equal opportunities, teamwork, and enjoyment in the workplace. We offer benefits such as flexible working hours, morning fika, Friday cake, bonus programs, fitness allowances, health insurance, and even your own Axis bike.
Ready to Take the Next Step?
We review applications continuously, so don't hesitate to submit yours today. If you have any questions, please contact our recruiting manager, Erik Fors, at or +46 46 272 3651. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-120527". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143) Arbetsplats
Axis Communication Jobbnummer
8659218