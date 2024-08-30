Quality and Continuous Improvement Engineer
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås Visa alla elektronikjobb i Västerås
2024-08-30
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Västerås
, Smedjebacken
, Solna
, Ludvika
, Oskarshamn
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Quality and Continuous Improvement engineer to join our team in Västerås. In this role you will be part of "Center of Competence Power Quality" (former FACTS), a business unit within Hitachi Energy. You are joining a small team working closely together with a wide network in an international organization. We are working in a global environment with a variety of topics with a clear strategy towards a pro-active quality culture. We are looking for a person with a service minded and driving personality who is ready to take on a broad range of work and taking responsibility for selected areas within quality.
We are looking for a variety of people to join our team so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements. We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with.
Your Responsibilities
Drive quality culture throughout the organization
Be involved in and potentially be responsible for quality in projects
Develop, improve and implement quality support processes
Drive quality method training and support (Lean Six Sigma)
Support process development and other activities related to the management system
Perform quality audits and assessments
Handling of non-conformities
Continuous improvement activities (e.g. Lean Six Sigma)
Analyze performance data and drive actions
Collaborate with different stakeholders to improve customer satisfaction
Your background
You have technical background and hold a university degree in engineering, or other relevant field.
Proven experience in the field of quality, production or technical projects.
An eagerness to learn and develop within the field of Quality and Continuous Improvement.
Experience from Non-conformities, High power electrical engineering and continuous improvement, e.g. lean, are considered as an advantage.
You are proactive, look for opportunities and take ownership for the projects and tasks you work on.
You have good social skills and are service minded as a person with the ability to build trust on all levels of the organization.
Hitachi Energy is a global company, so proficiency in both written and spoken English is essential. Knowledge of Swedish is an advantage.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More About Us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you?
Welcome to apply before 29th of September! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager Anders Karlsson, Anders.karlsson1@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nawzad Rashid, +46 107-38 91 48; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 48; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42 or Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107-38 58 19. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Tobias Nilsson, tobias.n.nilsson@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Västerås Jobbnummer
8870984