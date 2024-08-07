Qhse Manager
ABB AB / Säkerhetsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säkerhetsjobb i Stockholm
2024-08-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Stockholm
, Sollentuna
, Eskilstuna
, Nyköping
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
That's our story. Make it your story.
As a Q-HSE Manager, you'll play a vital role in supporting line managers and employees in the areas of Health & Safety and Quality processes. Your focus will be on implementing policies, standards, programs, and practices within your assigned area of responsibility. But we also expect you to be our champion in driving continuous improvement projects in these areas. You will drive behavioral change and learning within the organization, embedding an exemplary quality, health and safety culture.
You will be mainly accountable for:
Supporting line managers and supervisors in the organization in understanding obligations, liabilities and requirements
Ensuring appropriate tools and measures are in place and used effectively, at the same time
Driving and following up on improvement projects in the areas of Quality and H&S
Reporting H&S incidents to management and stakeholders, taking appropriate actions and providing feedback on lessons learned and best practices
Reporting on Q and H&S performance and progress with respect to the Group objectives
Drive behavioral change through the local implementation of group-wide and business specific performance improvement programs.
In your role you will be part of and working with a team of other Q-HSE specialists across the Process Industries division, within ABB Sweden and in our global organization.
Qualifications for the role
You have a documented education and training within the area of H&S
You have established skills and about 5 years of experience in risk management, regulations and compliance, and process improvement and optimization.
You are passionate about and innovative around planning and organizing, as well as leading people in improvement processes.
You have experience from industrial environment and production processes
You have experience from documenting, implementing and auditing processes and procedures
You are fluent in both Swedish and English.
More about us
Lorentzen & Wettre is a unit within Process Automation. We are the global market leader in quality testing and process measurement instruments for the Pulp and Paper industry. We are developing, designing and manufacturing instruments and serving our world-wide customers from our facilities in Kista, Sweden.
Our customers are pulp and paper producers all over the world and we are regarded as a partner for them for more than 100 years. Our products include advanced measurement technology, mechanical and electrical design as well as embedded and internet connected software.
We are a small organization of around 80 employees in Kista which allows us to act as a highly committed team focused on the importance of our business. We have five product lines in our portfolio and a global product manager responsible for the success of each of these product lines.
Recruiting Manager Per Sandström, +46 705 64 16 71, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Jannica Åhman, +46 701 84 31 63; Ledarna: Kenneth Wahlqvist, + +46 706 52 09 67; Unionen: Joakim Broström, +46 706 70 94 31. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Irma Leijon, +46 724 61 23 14.
We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
Welcome to apply the latest by September 3rd 2024. We look forward to receiving your application (documents submitted in PDF are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com.
Bring your very own sense of pride and purpose as you help us drive forward the Fourth Industrial Revolution creating a sustainable future for our planet, and your career. Join ABB and harness the power of our diverse global network, as you collaborate with and learn from our world-class teams. Above all, challenge yourself every day. Let us write the future, together.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. #MyABBStory Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), https://careers.abb/sweden/se/home
Viderögatan 2 (visa karta
)
164 40 KISTA Arbetsplats
Lorentzen & Wettre Jobbnummer
8827008