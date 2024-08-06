QC Coordinator
2024-08-06
We are growing! We are now in the hunt for a QC Coordinator within Senior Material to join our Quailty team.
Are you experienced in the field of Quality? Do you have a good understanding of polymer material? Well, we might be a perfect match then!
WHO ARE WE?
We work every day to electrify the world, for a greener future. Through a thin plastic film - more exactly a separator film - we make the lithium-ion battery durable and safe. It's one of the key components for the optimal functioning of the battery.
We were founded in 2003, originating in the tech-hub city of Shenzhen, China. Our business activities have been based on innovation since the outset.
Since 2021 we have established an European headquarter in Eskilstuna, Sweden! Here we will have one of Europe's most modern production plants that will be a major contributor in electrifying transportation. We have a exciting journey ahead of us and you now have the opportunity to be a part of this!
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
Quality control and inspection data form review
Maintenance of QMS related systems and documentation
Coordination of internal inter-departmental communication and cooperation
Filing and management of documents and reports
Training and mentoring skills for new employees
Promotion of continuous improvement
Storage and management of test samples
Job competence requirements
Bachelor's Degree, preferably with a background in Engineering, Quality Control, Materials Science.
Good language skills must be in English. Proficiency in other languages such as Chinese, Swedish, Korean is preferred
Good use of office software, pytorch and basic data analysis and data manipulation skills.
Good at identifying and thinking through problems, sensitive to data and bias
Good communication and interpersonal skills to work well in a team environment. Så ansöker du
