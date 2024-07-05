QA Specialist - Microbiological Quality Assurance
Procella Therapeutics AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2024-07-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Procella Therapeutics AB i Stockholm
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
At Procella Therapeutics we provide advanced capabilities within stem cell therapy development and have inhouse cGMP manufacturing. We have globally licensed cardiac stem cell therapy in clinical stages (collaboration with AstraZeneca) and a growing pipeline of stem cell therapies.
We are now seeking a highly motivated individualto join us as QA Specialist - Microbiological Quality Assurance.
About The Position
This isa role for someone who is ready to work in a QA role with many internal and external contacts. At Procella you will be part of a great team with high competence, and you will be working at a patient-focused, growing and developing company that makes a difference. As a QA Specialist - Microbiological Quality Assurance, you will provide QA oversight towards GMP clean rooms (grade D - Grade A), while ensuring cGMP of internal manufactured products. This role will work closely with cross functional teams internally (development, manufacturing, QC). Reporting to the Head of Quality and Qualified Person, this full-time position is located at Procella Headquarters in Tullinge, Greater Stockholm Area.
Responsibilities
Provide Quality oversight for environmental monitoring of manufacturing facility and cleaning verifications
QA representative in validation activities (CV) of facilities, equipment/instruments, material transfer and certification activities (gowning)
Ensure facility and quality systems state of compliance with internal requirements and appropriate regulations
Lead/Participate in developing action plans to correct deficiencies to ensure the adequate microbiological quality of the site facilities, utilities, processes, and products
Analyze and interpret environmental monitoring data, identify trends, and implement adequate corrective actions
QA lead in design and development of Aseptic Process Simulations / Media Fills
Handle various documentation revisions (including SOPs etc.)
QA member in various cross-functionally teams and projects (tech transfers) to ensure microbial contamination prevention and control requirements are met for new product introductions, facility adaptations, and process changes
Act as an expert and be an advisor regarding GMP in quality issues from a environmental view
Develop and deliver training programs to facility staff on contamination prevention and control, Cleanroom behavior, microbial theory and hygiene best practices
Be responsible for GMP compliance within your area
Responsible QA for potential deviations, risk assessments and change controls within own area
Lead and guide Investigations of monitoring excursions, contamination incidents, and deviations from contamination control procedures.
Handle GMP quality related issues both internally and externally with Procella's GMP suppliers
Support/Participate in audits and regulatory inspections PharmaceuticalMicrobiology subject matter expert
Quality oversight of CLOs
Qualifications
A high-level education (university degree or similar) within relevant area(preferably in microbiology)
GMP experience in the biologics industry, with direct QA or directly relevant QC Microbiology experience
Strong knowledge of contamination control principles, practices, and regulations (e.g., FDA, EMA)
Working knowledge of microbiological testing methods, media challenges, environmental monitoring, clean room qualification and management, and microbiological control strategy required
You must have experience of working with GMP environmental monitoring / microbial laboratory
Be able to speak / write Swedish and English fluently
Personal attributes
You are independent, good at driving your own work forward and you have a good ability to take your own initiatives. You are a natural QA leader who thrives in a role where communication and collaboration are in focus. You can create and maintain rewarding working relationships both externally and internally. Furthermore, with you handle new situations with ease as well as many different issues at the same time.
Equal Opportunity Work
At Procella we welcome and support differences and diversity and we are proud to be an equal opportunity workplace. Please let us know if you require disability-related accommodation or other grounds protected by human rights legislation during the recruitment process so that we can work with you to meet your needs.
If you are interested in this unique opportunity, please submit your application (including a cover letter) today. We will review applications on an ongoing basis and hope to fill the position as soon as possible.
_________________________________________________________________________
SmartCella is a world-leading biotech company pioneering the future of targeted therapies by combining first-in-class delivery platforms with cutting-edge cell and gene therapies. The SmartCella group consist of SmartCella Holding AB, ProCella Therapeutics AB, SmartWise AB and SmartCella Solutions AB with a total of 69 employees from more than 20 nationalities. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Procella Therapeutics AB
(org.nr 559036-4609), https://procella.se/ Arbetsplats
The SmartCella Group Jobbnummer
8789989