QA QC Manager
Global Taxation Services Nordic Sweden AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Skövde Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Skövde
2024-03-15
, Tibro
, Tidaholm
, Götene
, Skara
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Global Taxation Services Nordic Sweden AB i Skövde
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
QC Manager Job Description:
Our company is growing rapidly and is looking to fill the role of QA / QC manager. To join our growing team, please review the list of responsibilities and qualifications.
Responsibilities for QA / QC manager
• Undertake assurance that the BMS is being followed and that requirements are being met
• Work with the Technical Services Manager to support development of Quality strategy and plans and implementation of measurement framework throughout design, construction, commission & handover to performance in use
• Advise/support Work Winning teams on quality input for the work winning process
• Work with the business to contextualise the Continuous Improvement process for business streams, and delivery units
• Be able to deliver reports orally and written in an objective and persuasive manner
• Have the ability to gather, analyse and evaluate facts
• Be good at building relationships and can influence effectively
• Be a self-starter who manages their own time and seeks to add value to their function
• Be knowledgeable of the construction industry or experience within a project based organisation
• Have previous experience of managing a team
Qualifications for QA / QC manager:
• Experience in engagement with U.S. FDA regulatory authorities related to cGMP manufacturing
• Bachelor degree in Chemistry, Engineering or related field
• Have a "well-rounded profile"
• Minimum 5 years' experience using statistical techniques in the Credit industry required
• Minimum one (1) to three (3) years' of management experience required (Internal candidates who do not meet the stated requirements for management experience (but, are otherwise qualified) may be selected for this role contingent upon the completion of a prescribed training plan)
• Familiarity with scorecards and application processing systems Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-25
E-post: jobs_se@gtsnordic.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Global Taxation Services Nordic Sweden AB
(org.nr 559103-9986)
Stationsgatan 7-9 (visa karta
)
541 30 SKÖVDE Arbetsplats
GTS Nordic Sweden AB Jobbnummer
8543843