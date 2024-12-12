QA Product Quality Manager Biologics
At Galderma we're unique and we embrace difference.
Whether it's the unique breadth of our integrated offering that covers Aesthetics, Consumer, and Prescription products; or our commitment to recognising and rewarding people for the contribution they make - working here isn't like anywhere else.
At Galderma, we actively give our teams reasons to believe in our ambition to become the leading dermatology company in the world. With us, you have the ultimate opportunity to gain new and challenging work experiences and create an unparalleled, direct impact.
Job Title: QA Product Quality Manager Biologics
Location: Uppsala, Sweden (hybrid)
Job Description
Join Galderma Uppsala as our QA Product Quality Manager - Biologics and lead our quality assurance program to deliver safe, effective products that meet global regulatory standards. As an experienced leader, you'll oversee QA oversight activities, support strategic expansion programs, and build a culture of excellence. You will have an important role in driving compliance, innovation, and efficiency in a GMP environment with a strong focus on aseptic processes. Be part of a dynamic team where your expertise will directly impact operational success and patient outcomes.
* Key Responsibilities
* Lead and enhance QA oversight for biologics manufacturing, ensuring compliance with market regulations and internal standards.
* Strategically support biologics expansion programs, contributing to innovation and operational excellence.
* Drive the investigation and resolution of non-conformities, ensuring QA approval and implementation of corrective actions.
* Play a key role in GMP training, focusing on aseptic competencies and quality culture.
* Manage and develop a team of QA professionals, fostering growth, succession planning, and performance.
* Participate in regulatory inspections, ensuring site compliance and readiness.
Skills & Qualifications
* Master's or Bachelor's degree in a relevant field
* Several years of experience in the life science industry
* Strong knowledge of GMP requirements and quality assurance in aseptic biologics manufacturing processes
* Passionate for developing teams, built on trust and strive for high performance
* In-depth understanding of regulatory requirements and experience with hosting and supporting inspections
* Fluency in English and Swedish, with excellent communication and collaboration skills
What we offer in return
You will be working for an organization that embraces diversity & inclusion and believe we will deliver better outcomes by reflecting the perspectives of our diverse customer base.
As a new Manager at Galderma, you will participate in our Leadership programs and reflect on how you lead yourself and others. You will also join a local network of managers to discuss, exchange perspectives and get support from peers.
As Galderma's Global Center of Excellence for Aesthetics we have in Uppsala a unique edge as we have on our site the whole product chain from research and development to production and marketing. Here our nearly 600 employees work on our world leading brands such as Restylane, Azzalure and Sculptra.
We are offering you the opportunity to work in an exciting, international environment where both professional and personal development is encouraged. We are based in modern offices and located just by the river (Fyrisån) in Uppsala only a 10 minute bike ride from Uppsala Central Station.
Next steps
We welcome your application via our company website CAREERS | Galderma. If you are currently an employee of Galderma, we welcome your application via our internal career site via Workday. Apply as soon as possible though no later than the 13th of January 2025. The selection process is ongoing and the role may be filled prior the last application date.
* If your profile is a match, we will invite you for a first virtual conversation with the recruiter.
* The next step is a virtual conversation with the hiring manager
* The final step is a panel conversation with the extended team
Our people make a difference
At Galderma, you'll work with people who are like you. And people that are different. We value what every member of our team brings. Professionalism, collaboration, and a friendly, supportive ethos is the perfect environment for people to thrive and excel in what they do. Ersättning
