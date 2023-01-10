QA engineer to well-known Telecom company!
2023-01-10
Are you a person with a strong interest in Digital Home and network environments? Do you have an academic education in electronics/data or similar and want to grow with a large and well-known telecom company? We are looking for someone who is not afraid to take on a challenge and is quick to adapt to new tasks. Does this sound like something for you? Apply today - we work with ongoing selection.
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a QA engineer in telecom for our client, you will be part of the network division and work with Digital Home and TV infrastructure, both on our client's side and with their customers, with a focus on large screen units (TV units).
You are offered:
• An opportunity to join a large and attractive company
• The opportunity to deepen your knowledge and experience in areas such as coding, security, IP, data-driven analysis and more.
As consultant at Academic Work, you are offered a great opportunity to grow as a professional, extend your network and establish valuable contacts for the future. Read more about our offer.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Your job duties will be varied as you will cover both operational and maintenance tasks and contribute with your experiences. In this role, you will ensure that the services delivered to customers are optimally functioning across the large screen unit segment. You will be part of a team and together you will work on:
• Ensuring the optimal functioning of the services delivered to customers across large screen units
• Contributing to improving requirements for current and future products and services
• Ensuring that the service functions flawlessly for large screens from an IP, security, resilience, integrity, and privacy perspective
• Being part of the "3rd line support" team responsible for their services, troubleshooting, and solving problems found by our customers and/or customer support organizations
• Having regular contacts with many other teams within the network division and other partners such as suppliers
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• An academic degree in computing, electronics or similar
• Good understanding of digital home and TV home network (LAN) environments as well as home networking equipment, including Wi-Fi networks and large screen devices
• Previous experience from similar tasks
• Fluent in English both written and oral
Furthermore, it is advantageous if you have:
• Experience with IP networks
• Experience of programming in C/C++/Perl/Python/SQL/Java/Linux
• Experience in network security
• Knowledge in Swedish
As a person, you are analytical, detail-oriented, and quality-conscious with the ability to work independently as well as in a team. You are also flexible and adaptable to changing environments.
Other information
• Start: ASAP
• Work extent: Fulltime, six months to begin with
• Location: Solna, Stockholm
Contact information: This recruitment process is conducted by Academic Work. It is a request from the client that all questions regarding the position is handled byAcademic Work.
