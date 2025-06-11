QA Engineer i Borås!
Hirely AB / Datajobb / Borås Visa alla datajobb i Borås
2025-06-11
, Bollebygd
, Svenljunga
, Ulricehamn
, Alingsås
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hirely AB i Borås
, Alingsås
, Härryda
, Mölndal
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Jobbify är en jobbplattform för erfarna kandidater.
För kunds räkning har vi publicerat denna annons, vill du komma i kontakt med den slutgiltiga arbetsgivaren kan du klicka dig vidare till annonsen:
QA Engineer for the consumer loan segment
We're looking for a QA engineer to join our team working with digital services in the consumer lending area. You'll be helping us make sure our software is reliable and works well for customers in several European countries.
In this role, you'll focus on quality - testing our systems, spotting issues, and making sure everything meets both our business needs and the rules banks have to follow. You'll work closely with developers, product managers, and others in the team throughout the development process.
We're after someone who's detail-oriented, enjoys working with others, and isn't afraid to ask questions or dig into problems. Your job is to help us catch things before our users do.
Key Responsibilities:
Close cooperation with business, product manager and developers to understand requirements.
Plan test activities both for functional and non-functional requirements.
Conduct various types of testing such as functional, regression, performance and security.
Cooperate with developers on defects and improvements.
Create and execute test cases to identify defects, ensuring that the final product is reliable, user-friendly, and meets the specified requirements.
Execute test cases both via exploratory testing as well as using automated testing tools to help identify and report defects.
Support in user acceptance testing.
Writing and maintaining test documentation.
Log and track defects.
Qualifications and Experience:
B.Sc. or Master's degree in Computer Science or other relevant field.
Minimum 3 years of experience as QA conducting various test methods like unit, integration, performance, etc.
Backend and Frontend testing.
Experience in testing frameworks and tools.
Proficient in English (B2 level).
Skills:
Test Automation with Selenium or similar tool.
Rest API Testing with Postman or similar tool.
Practical knowledge of .NET/C# and SQL is required.
Azure DevOps.
Practical knowledge and understanding of Agile methodologies.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Good communication skills.
Understanding of banking systems and related standards is a merit. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hirely AB
(org.nr 559522-3099), https://jobbify.se Arbetsplats
Hirelys kund Jobbnummer
9382783