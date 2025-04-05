QA Engineer
2025-04-05
At Ubiquiti Inc., we create technology platforms for Businesses, Smart Homes, and Internet Service Providers, driven by our goal to connect everyone, everywhere by Rethinking IT. To date, Ubiquiti has shipped over 100 million devices worldwide, from ISP networking products to next generation of IT solutions. At Ubiquiti, you'll heighten your potential and broaden your horizons, while shaping the future of connectivity.
We are looking for a highly skilled QA Engineer for our team in Stockholm, Sweden.
Please note that applicants must live in Sweden and hold a valid work permit at the time of application to be considered for this role.
Responsibilities:
Preparing test scenarios, test plans, test procedures, and test reports for various projects (e.g. Design Center/InnerSpace, Accounts or Community)
Manual testing as well as automation testing for both UX/UI and functionality of the developed software/application to make sure requirements are met or exceeded
Collaborating with a team consisting of PM, developers and designers
Requirements:
At least 5 years of experience in a QA role
Thorough understanding of QA methodology and best practices
Hands-on experience in writing and executing test cases and test plans
Experience with web test automation
Experienced in scripting languages (e.g. JavaScript / TypeScript)
Experience with Continuous Integration tools (e.g. Jenkins/AWS Code Pipeline)
Passionate about ensuring great UX for the customers/users of the product you work on
Excellent communication skills and highly proficient in English (written and spoken)
Benefits:
International work environment
Competitive compensation package including wellness allowance, occupational pension, medical insurance, private health insurance, life insurance and work-injury insurance
Five weeks of holiday per year
Flexible work hours and hybrid work model
Modern office space located in Epicenter (Hötorget)
Access to all the latest Ubiquiti products and prototypes for home use and tests
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-06
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Ubiquiti Sweden AB
(org.nr 559225-6860)
101 23 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9268199