QA consultant within Analytics
2024-09-17
Do you have experience in Quality Assurance and are ready for your next step? Apply today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
In this role you will perform QA review and approval of method validation documentation, change controls, documentation updates, deviations etc. You will work closely together with other QA personnel overseeing analytical and manufacturing processes for the product and will also interact with external contract laboratories.
Our client is seeking for a candidate within Quality Assurance with focus on analytical methods for small molecules.
The team is working remotely over several European countries and the USA. A senior person is leading the daily tasks of the QA team.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• You have a completed University degree in a suitable subject, such as pharmacology, biochemistry, chemistry, chemical engineering or equivalent.
• Have at least two years' experience in Quality Assurance in pharma for analytical method validation and testing for small molecules and preferably also biologics.
• Fluent in English (spoken and written).
It is meritorious if you have
• QA experience from commercial manufacturing.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
You must be able to cooperate smoothly with colleagues and external partners. You must have strong communication skills.
