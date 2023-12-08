QA automation tester - CRM
Are you passionate to make the life easier for our advisors and customers?
We make great impact in the daily life of our customers and advisors in a smart and efficient way.
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Become a member of a diverse, collaborative, skilled and high performed IT team where you will participate in building competence and relationships with your team colleagues and stakeholders
• Contribute to the development and implementation of Swedbank's vision and Strategic Direction
• Together with a cross functional team, stakeholders, and other product owners deliver a quality and stable application to advisors and customers
What is needed in this role:
• Good knowledge of programming language - Java
• 3 to 5 years of experience in designing and executing the scripts using automation testing tools like Selenium Webdriver, IntelliJ IDEA
• Experience in automating web services (Rest API) and integration tests using RestAssured and Continuous integration tools like Jenkins & Bitbucket
• Knowledge and Experience on JIRA tool to log and track issues
• Experience in Scrum or SAFe
• Excellent team player mentality: truly believe that success is something we build together
• Proactive team player who shares knowledge with others, and support to coach less experienced employees
• Great communication skills with a drive to collaborate cross borders and in a virtual team
• A problem solver with a positive can-do attitude
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career
• Flexible working options
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html)
Join our team and...
• .be a part of an international diversity team of professionals, who are jointly delivering values to our customers and advisors. In this team there is a very strong collaboration and a friendly atmosphere. As a manager I think a good work-life balance and ability to have fun at work are the key factors to be successful." Camilla Engberg, your future manager.
We look forward to receiving your application by 29.12.2023.
Location: Sundbyberg, Stockholm
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Camilla Engberg, +46 70 247 14 44
SACO: Camilla Ivarsson +46 8 58 59 44 37
Finansförbundet: Åke
Skoglund +46 8 58 59 02 88
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We want to inform you
that the recruitment process may be delayed due to Christmas holidays.
We have made our choice regarding
recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or
sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
