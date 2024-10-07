Python/ backend developer with test experience
2024-10-07
Job description
We are now looking for a consultant with a solid experience in Python development. You should not only have used Python for simple scripting tasks but have used python in the development of at least one larger codebase. If you have experience in developing backend systems in another language than Python, it is acceptable. As a person, you need to be a team player and (when feeling comfortable with our technology) introduce and mentor new team members.
Responsibilities
As a person, you need to be a team player and (when feeling comfortable with our technology) introduce and mentor new team members.
Qualifications
You should :
Have solid experience in writing unit and integration tests; having experience in mocking external dependencies such as databases and APIs is very meriting.
Ideally have experience in developing one or more of the following: database solutions, APIs and data analysis flows.
Have a solid understanding of system design, software architecture and good software engineering practices
Have worked with continuous integration and delivery.
Be able to drive a software development project forward and take on responsibility that extends beyond just implementing code.
A lot of experience with HIL rigs etc is not required, but willingness to learn and spend some time trying out the implementation in this environment is required even though a majority of the time will be spent on SW development
We use tools such as Jenkins, Docker, Sympathy for data, sqlalchemy, Selenium webdriver, so having experience in any of these tools is meriting.
Domain knowledge from the automotive industry and being comfortable working with hardware it is also meriting
Besides having the technical knowledge, the person is expected to be a proactive team player, result oriented, willing to share knowledge and, at the same time be receptive.
