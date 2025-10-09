Purchaser (temporary position 6 months) to Visual Art
2025-10-09
Visual Art is a global tech and media group driven by a passion for people, creativity, and design. Our business idea is to be a strategic partner to our clients through technical innovation and business-driven digital communication.
By combining creative talent with technical expertise, we have since 1997 delivered digital communication solutions for both Swedish and international clients across a wide range of industries and sectors.
Visual Art is part of the Vertiseit Group, listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden. We are 280+ employees around the world - with on a mission connecting a world of retail.
Job Description and Key Responsibilities Visual Art continues to grow and we are now looking for a Purchaser to join our Supply Chain Management team. In this role, you will handle the day-to-day purchasing of hardware for our customers across the Nordic region.
You will report directly to the Global Supply Chain Manager and be part of the SCM department that is responsible for procurement and coordination of installations in our customer projects.
As an Purchaser, you will be responsible for tasks such as:
Purchase hardware for customer projects
Follow up on deliveries and invoices
Handle deviations and discrepancies
Maintain ongoing contact with distributors and suppliers
Manage product and item data in the business system
Your Profile We believe the person we are looking for is curious, driven, and an excellent collaborator. You are a structured and detail-oriented administrator who feels comfortable managing multiple projects simultaneously. Naturally, you have a strong interest in purchasing, logistics, and process efficiency. You are service-minded, eager to take on new challenges, and motivated to continuously learn and grow.
What we offer
A dynamic and inclusive workplace with fair and competitive employment conditions.
A strong focus on employee well-being, including health initiatives and a wellness allowance.
A collaborative and engaging work environment where we enjoy social activities together.
Opportunities for professional growth and internal career development.
Skilled and supportive colleagues who contribute to an inspiring and innovative atmosphere.
This is temporary position (6 months), starting December 2025, based at our Stockholm office, the headquarters of Visual Art.
We recruit on an ongoing basis, with the last day of application being 2025-10-30
If you have any questions, feel free to contact Peter.almberger@visualart.com
