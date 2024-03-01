Purchaser & Operationally Responsible of Warehouse
2024-03-01
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
We are looking for a Warehouse & Internal Logistics Specialist to our site in Västerås. In this role you will be responsible for overseeing the entire warehouse of stock materials. You will have the opportunity to develop and implement efficient processes, collaborate with strategic purchasers to evaluate and serve as the primary point of contact for both suppliers and internal stakeholders.
Your responsibilities
Operationally responsible of the warehouse, its content and stock levels
Conduct and organize regular inventory checks of the warehouse throughout the year
Generate purchase requests for stock materials to maintain optimal inventory levels
Establish and maintain strong relationships with suppliers, ensuring timely delivery of materials
Handle invoices and confirm order acknowledgments to maintain efficient financial operations
Your background
Educational background in engineering, logistics, or production
A few years of experience in industrial production and logistics
Commercial experience in procurement and warehouse management
Experience in SAP is highly meriting
Fluent in both Swedish and English
Great communication skills, with the ability to analyze data and communicate findings effectively
Self-driven and proactive, able to plan and execute tasks independently
A willingness and courage to continuously develop and optimize existing processes and setups
More about us
The ABB Large Motors and Generators Division offers a comprehensive product portfolio of large motors and generators. From general purpose to highly customized designs, synchronous motors and high voltage induction motors provide high efficiency, reliability and availability across all major industries and applications, including some in the toughest and most demanding environments. The division also has a long track record of designing and building generators for wide range of industries, including power generation, marine, oil and gas, mining, and data centers.
Recruiting Manager Jenny Svensson, +46 72 506 26 43, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Håkan Sjöberg, +46 703 96 00 02; Leaders: Mats Wahlund, +46 767 69 80 80; Union: Katja Saari, +46 730 77 05 02. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Ulrika Kärnland, +46 72 461 21 62.
