Public cloud engineer azure
Tele2 Sverige AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-04-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tele2 Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sollentuna
, Tyresö
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Would you like to be a part of the team that's driving the public cloud transformation in Tele2? We are looking for someone who has Azure as their second language and lives and breathes public cloud solutions and automation. If this is you, we'd love to speak with you.
Public Cloud Services is the team that manages all cloud platforms in Tele2 doing everything from governance, solutioning, operations and implementation. We build, maintain and have the operational responsibility for infrastructure running sites like tele2.se and comviq.se.
ABOUT THE ROLE
Work on ways to automate and improve central governance solutions
Building and setting up infrastructure
Monitor security and build solutions to mitigate automatically
Planning out projects and being involved in project management decisions
WHAT WE LOOK FOR
3-5 years experience in public cloud
Experience in cloud security
Experience in languages like python, shell script or similar
Experience in cloud governance
LIFE AT TELE2
Working at Tele2 will let you work in a creative and flexible work environment. You will be part of a culture where teamwork and inclusion are leading the way forward. Every employee is important for the company's success and you will always have an impact through your work. We provide you with the opportunity to grow and develop through internal paths within the organization.
ARE WE A MATCH?
Find out more about life at Tele2 and who we are at tele2.com/career and WeareTele2 on Instagram and Facebook. Are you interested in knowing more about our work to create a more sustainable future? Read about our social responsibility and green efforts at tele2.com/sustainability.
This is a permanent role, located at our headquarter in Kista, Stockholm.
Welcome to submit your application! Selection and interviews will be conducted on an ongoing basis, please apply as soon as possible. We look forward to your application!
Please note that in compliance with personal data management regulations (GDPR), we are unable to accept CVs via email.
As a step in the recruitment process, Tele2 performs a background check on final candidates. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tele2 Sverige AB
(org.nr 556267-5164)
Torshamnsgatan 17 (visa karta
)
164 40 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Tele2 AB Jobbnummer
7668629