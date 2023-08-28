Public cloud engineer azure
Tele2 Sverige AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-08-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tele2 Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sollentuna
, Tyresö
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Being a part of Digital Capabilities and Technology is being engaged in all parts of Tele2's tech and IT organization. It's the backbone of not only our organization but our business and the products we sell to our customers. To achieve our goals we strive to create a true team culture where we share ideas, expertise and code.
We know our role as key players in creating unlimited possibilities through our work. Do you want your work to be part of a society enabled by connectivity? Join us on the journey of unleashing unlimited possibilities.
ABOUT THE ROLE
As a vital member of our dedicated team, the role of Public Cloud Engineer at Tele2 presents an exciting opportunity to contribute to the forefront of our public cloud transformation.
We are seeking an individual who possesses an innate understanding of Azure, treating it as their second language, and possesses an unwavering passion for public cloud solutions and automation. If you fit this description, we would be thrilled to connect with you!
Together, as the Public Cloud Services team, we oversee and manage all cloud platforms within Tele2. Our responsibilities span a wide range of activities, including governance, solutions, operations, and implementation. We are entrusted with the development, upkeep, and operational integrity of infrastructure supporting prominent sites like Tele2.se and Comviq.se. At present, we stand at the precipice of an exciting new journey, in which your role as a key player is instrumental. Continue reading for further details!
Your responsibilities include (but are not limited to):
Build a new central platform with landing zones
Build a new central AKS cluster with associated logging/monitoring
Act as an advisor to others within Tele2
Be part of an agile way of working, focusing on DevOps
WHAT WE LOOK FOR
You together with the team, will lead our transformation journey within public cloud. We are striving to build and maintain a platform that will support the organization with governance, security, automation, operations and architecture.
Therefore, to be successful in this role, you like working closely with others, in a fast-paced and dynamic environment.
We also belive you have experience in:
Azure (3-5 years)
Kubernetes (AKS)
Gitops
Landing zone
Terraform
Azure devops
LIFE AT TELE2
At Tele2, we believe in fostering a creative and flexible work environment. You will be part of a culture where teamwork and inclusion are leading the way forward, a place where you bring your whole self to work as the unique person you are. Every employee is important for the company's success and you will always have an impact through your work. With opportunities for growth and development through internal paths, we are committed to building a company that values diversity in all its forms. We are proud to have been ranked as the number one company in Sweden for gender equality by Equileap.
WHAT'S IN IT FOR YOU
• Work-life balance is valued, offering a hybrid workplace and flexible working hours, with shorter hours during the summer.
• Employees enjoy discounts, offers, and lunch benefits through the Benify portal.
• Discounts are provided on Tele2 services such as broadband and mobile phone.
• Generous healthcare package includes wellness allowance, occupational pension, salary exchange, parental pay, and more.
• Convenient parking next to the head quarter in Kista and good public transportation options available.
• Sense of belonging and community promoted through voluntary groups like Women@Tele2, Open Voice choir, D & I Council, and Pride@Tele2.
• Collective agreements and union representatives available.
This is a permanent role, located at our headquarter in Kista, Stockholm.
Welcome to submit your application! We look forward to your application!
As a step in the recruitment process, Tele2 performs a background check on final candidates. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tele2 Sverige AB
(org.nr 556267-5164)
Torshamnsgatan 17 (visa karta
)
164 40 STOCKHOLM Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Tele2 Sverige AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8062263