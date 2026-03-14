Prototyping Technician
Altris AB / Tele- och elektronikmontörsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla tele- och elektronikmontörsjobb i Uppsala
2026-03-14
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
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Founded in 2017 based on research performed at Uppsala University's Ångström Laboratory, Altris manufactures and sells Fennac® cathode active material, and licenses battery designs for energy storage and transport applications. Together with a handful of international start-ups, Altris is a World leader in Sodium-Ion technology. Similar to Lithium-Ion batteries, lower energy density, but in return: longer life, faster charge and discharge, much safer, greater operating temperature range, cheaper to produce and transport, with virtually unlimited and readily available, environmentally friendly and sustainable raw materials (salt, wood and iron).
For more information visit www.altris.se
Some of the things you 'll do
• Operate pilot-scale line and equipment for battery cell prototyping, ensuring accurate execution of defined processes.
• Collaborate with the cell development team to deliver daily and weekly outputs in line with project plans.
• Support prototype builds across different stages of the battery cell manufacturing process (e.g., electrode preparation, assembly, formation, testing).
• Create CAD models for product prototyping tasks, including parts, fixtures, and tooling to support R&D activities.
• Create, review and update line operation documentation handed over from engineering teams, ensuring smooth transfer into prototype operations.
• Collaborate with design, process, and equipment teams for technical review of demands, providing feedback, and assessing manufacturability.
• Support equipment engineers in troubleshooting equipment downtime.
• Perform basic maintenance, adjustments, and collaborative repairs to restore equipment functionality.
• Act as HSE delegate in the responsible area/line, following all health, safety, and environmental rules and requirements.
Qualifications and Education Requirements
A university degree is not required; however, significant hands-on experience (e.g., 3+ years) in mechanical and/or electrical roles within an industrial manufacturing environment is essential.
Experience as a production or laboratory technician, ideally in prototyping, pilot lines, or R&D support.
Competence in CAD modelling (e.g., SolidWorks, CATIA, or equivalent) for product and equipment-related tasks.
Competence in data collection, process documentation, and reporting.
Team-oriented mindset with flexibility to adapt to rapidly changing priorities.
Prior experience in battery manufacturing, materials science, or electrochemistry.
Experience with experimental trials, lab equipment, or pilot-scale operations.
What we 're looking for
To succeed in this role, you must demonstrate a high level proactive and solution-oriented mindset with a keen eye for detail.
Good problem-solving skills with the capability to troubleshoot equipment issues and implement effective modifications.
Proficiency in communicating technical information clearly and collaborating with both internal teams and external suppliers or regulatory bodies.
Ability to work independently and manage multiple projects concurrently while maintaining attention to detail.
A solid commitment to safety practices and maintaining a secure working environment.
Adaptable and resilient, thriving in a dynamic, fast-paced production environment.
A collaborative team player with a strong work ethic and a can-do attitude.
What you will get
At Altris, we're redefining energy with our pioneering sodium-ion technology, set to transform global energy storage. We empower talented individuals to drive strategic decisions and create real impact. As we grow, so do your opportunities to lead, innovate, and shape our future.
You'll be challenged, develop your skills, and work with exceptional colleagues. If you thrive in dynamic environments and enjoy setting new processes, this is the place for you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-29
E-post: application@altris.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Altris AB
(org.nr 559117-5582) Arbetsplats
Altris Jobbnummer
9797953