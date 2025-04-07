Prototyping Technician
Essity AB (publ) / Verktygsmakarjobb / Härryda Visa alla verktygsmakarjobb i Härryda
2025-04-07
, Lerum
, Partille
, Bollebygd
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Essity AB (publ) i Härryda
, Mölndal
, Lilla Edet
, Falkenberg
, Värnamo
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to make a difference in a dynamic organization where you get to build relationships with people from all over the world? Are you a curious, creative, yet structured person that is passionate about helping millions of people to simplify their everyday life?
An exciting and challenging opportunity awaits you who want to contribute with your expertise, energy and creativity as we are looking for a Prototyping Technician to our R&D Innovation Enabler Centre (INEC) adjacent to our plant in Mölnlycke.
At INEC we are a fundamental support in iterative early development, contributing to successful launches. As a Prototyping Technician you will work in a creative yet practical environment, enabling the making of prototype products. You are key in all stages of Product Development, from the small-scale initial testing to leading test runs of big series of products that can be intended for consumer tests or even pilot launches.
Our culture is focused on collaboration, innovation, well-being and care, development and commitment. We're looking for people who embody our values, aren't afraid to challenge, innovate, experiment and move at a fast pace. We're always looking for ways to improve our products and ourselves.
About the role
As a Prototyping Technician, you will use all your curiosity, creativity and structure to create and produce the prototypes that are requested in the test briefs. You will operate the test prototyping rigs and keep a well-functioning order and structure in our facilities. You will participate and lead test runs, rebuild and run the rigs. You are open for new technologies to enable innovations, and you will constantly build more knowledge and explore opportunities by initial testing of e.g. new and altered materials, embossing, printing etc. You are comfortable in maintaining order and structure.
What you will do
You will operate our rigs and support our warehouse activities. You will also secure that our equipment and connected areas are maintained according to LEAN 5-S.
Lead the efforts to ensure accurate operation of the rigs while identifying areas for efficiency improvements.
Develop prototypes to visually illustrate and evaluate product ideas and solutions.
Determine the most suitable methods for producing test products and prototypes, meeting the requirements of internal stakeholders.
Operate machinery based on test briefs.
Ensure that test products and prototypes meet specifications, quality standards, and are completed within the specified time and budget.
Oversee activities related to 5-S principles.
Collaborate in configuring test rigs.
Provide support for warehouse activities.
Serve as the Safety Coordinator.
Maintain thorough documentation.
Create clear working instructions and train personnel for assigned tasks.
Champion continuous improvement initiatives within the prototyping field.
Adhere to procedures and instructions outlined in the Quality system and Working environment plan.
Stay well-informed about product areas and relevant technologies.
Who You Are
You are passionate about people, different techniques and about providing excellent support towards your colleagues and the business. To be successful in this role you need to be a communicative team-player who operates with a positive and pragmatic can-do attitude. You need to be eager to learn about technologies within our field.
You have:
Technical background.
Experience working with machinery.
Demonstrated experience from similar industry.
Very good communication skills in written and spoken Swedish and English.
Forklift driving license is beneficial, but not essential.
Application
Interested? If you are up for the challenge and think this sounds like you, apply today! Kindly note that due to GDPR we will not accept applications via mail. Please use the link to apply via our career site.
We may conduct background checks in the final stages of the recruitment process to verify your qualifications and fit for the role
What We Can Offer You
Our purpose, Breaking Barriers to Well-being, provides meaning to everything we do. Working at Essity means a chance to improve well-being for people and opportunities to drive positive change for the society and the environment. As an employee at Essity, you will belong to an organization where you feel valued and supported to grow and challenged to generate business results in a collaborative and open atmosphere. Innovate for Good | Excel Together | Be You with Us Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
https://www.essity.se/karriar/jobb/job_posting-3-81935/ Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Essity AB (publ)
(org.nr 556325-5511)
Fabriksvägen 1 (visa karta
)
435 35 MÖLNLYCKE Arbetsplats
Essity Hygiene and Health AB (Mölnlycke) Jobbnummer
9271032