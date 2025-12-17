Prototype Design Engineer - Automotive
2025-12-17
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Blue Eye AB i Göteborg
, Trollhättan
, Vänersborg
eller i hela Sverige
Blue Eye offers creative solutions through engineering expertise. We carry our experience and knowledge with the best professionals in different disciplines to offer optimal solutions to our clients.
As an employee or a sub-contractor, working within the Blue Eye family, we encourage you to share your ideas and experiences. This enables our teams to increase their knowledge and deliver high quality product development as well as strengthen our competitiveness as a company.
Mechanical Design for exterior & Interior automotive.
Description
The role requires to have hands on experince mainly in developing Prototype models of different sizes with clay or 3d printed parts or milled parts.
Tasks
The work tasks would consist of developing different types of presentation models,
color and trim bucks and show model cars.
Qualifications
Minimum 10 years' experience in CATIA V5 within automotive business.
Prototype construction in Catia V5 or similar.
Production of showcars, models for milling, models for 3d printing etc.
Fluent in English (speaking and writing) communicative and ability to work within a multi
cultural team.
Enthusiastic, Positive, Yes can do attitude.
Terms
As a Blue Eye employee, you are not just one of many, you 'll be part of our family.
We believe that the happier you are at your work, the better performance you 'll have. We achieve this through constantly and carefully listening to the needs of each of our employees.
For Blue Eye the most important thing is our employees, therefore we give constant training in different topics, as well as constantly looking for benefits that actively increase employee satisfaction.
We always have challenging assignments waiting for skilled and dedicated engineers, so we invite you to join the team and be part of our family. Ersättning
