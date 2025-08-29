Proposal & Bid Manager
Onitio is a Nordic IT group, owned by the Norwegian investment company Aars, with approximately 1500 employees, 500 of whom are based in Sweden. We offer innovative IT solutions through three business areas:
• Onitio Technology Services - We ensure that IT and technical equipment function properly through installation, support, and maintenance.
• Onitio Workforce Services & Consulting - We provide flexible IT resources and staffing solutions to strengthen our customers' businesses.
• Onitio Solutions - We drive digital transformation and develop innovative IT solutions.
With offices from Malmö in the south to Luleå in the north, we combine technical expertise with innovation and customer focus. We actively work toward a sustainable future - for example, 98% of our vehicle fleet consists of electric cars.
At Onitio, you become part of a dynamic and successful team where we value diversity and inclusion. We believe that different perspectives create better solutions, and we actively work to encourage more women to thrive and grow in the IT industry!
Why Onitio?
At Onitio, our employees are our most valuable asset. We offer secure employment and are part of the collective agreement via TechSverige (the IT agreement), which includes various benefits. In addition, all employees receive a wellness allowance (currently SEK 4,000 per calendar year), discount agreements with leading wellness providers, and other local benefits. Professional development is a natural part of our culture. Through training, certifications, and career opportunities, you will have the tools you need to grow-whether you want to deepen your expertise or broaden your knowledge. Together, we set individual and meaningful goals for you and continuously work on your professional development throughout the year, with your manager providing ongoing support.
Who we are looking for
Our values reflect the qualities we appreciate at Onitio:
• Passionate about customer satisfaction and solution-oriented where others see problems.
• Reliable and responsible in delivering what you promise.
• Enjoys teamwork and values a corporate culture where we support each other and celebrate successes together.
We seek a diverse range of skills and backgrounds. Experience in IT is a bonus, but above all, we value your willingness to learn and grow with us!
About the role
We are looking for an experienced and detail-oriented Proposal & Bid Manager to join our team and take full ownership of the end-to-end bid and proposal process. The role is pivotal in securing new business opportunities, managing tender submissions, and ensuring proposals are compelling, compliant, and delivered on time.
The ideal candidate thrives in a fast-paced environment, brings structure and clarity to complex opportunities, and can collaborate effectively with sales, delivery, finance, and other stakeholders across the business.
We are a diversified BID team of 5 members spread out in Stockholm, Sweden and Skopje, Macedonia and you can be the next (6th member) of our team in Sweden.
A typical day will consist of:
• Managing the full lifecycle of bids, from opportunity qualification through submission and handover.
• Leading bid planning sessions, defining timelines, and coordinating internal resources to ensure timely delivery.
• Analyzing tender documents and identifying key requirements, risks, and winning themes.
• Writing, reviewing, and editing proposal content, ensuring consistency, accuracy, and alignment with customer needs.
• Collaborating with subject matter experts to develop tailored solutions and pricing strategies.
• Maintaining a central library of bid content, case studies, and templates for future use.
• Ensuring all submissions are compliant with client requirements and internal governance standards.
• Supporting post-bid activities, including clarifications, presentations, and lessons learned reviews.
Qualifications & Skills
• Proven experience as a Bid Manager, Proposal Manager, or similar role within IT services, technology, or related industries.
• Strong project management skills with the ability to manage multiple deadlines simultaneously.
• Excellent writing, editing, and communication skills.
• Ability to engage with senior stakeholders and influence decision-making.
• Knowledge of bid management best practices (e.g., APMP methodologies) is an advantage.
• Proficiency in MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint); experience with bid management tools is a plus.
• Detail-oriented, organized, and resilient under pressure.
• English language is mandatory, Swedish language is a plus.
Application
Regardless of your background, gender, age - you are welcome to join us!
Want to help shape the future of IT? Apply today!
Do you have questions? Contact Shuaib Khan at shuaib.khan@onitio.com
.
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so the position may be filled before the application deadline.
