Property Engineer - Electricity
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Byggjobb / Göteborg Visa alla byggjobb i Göteborg
2024-08-30
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
About us
The Workplace Experience organization has the ambition to create the best possible Workplace, by creating and facilitating locations, experiences and togetherness that bolster productivity at all worldwide sites we operate in.
Right now, we are looking for a Property Engineer to manage the property engineering and maintenance part of the facility portfolio in Sweden, and to maintain the technical standard of the properties according to legal requirements, health and safety directives, and business needs. This role reports to the Head of Property Engineering at Volvo Cars.
What you'll do
In this role, your primary responsibility is to ensure the electricity supply of the Volvo Cars-owned facilities.
A major task in this role is to manage the long-term maintenance plan, 10 years, this includes planning, execution and financial follow up of maintenance activities in the electrical grid.
You will also
• Act as Technical expert
• Do electrical safety work
• Lead the Electricity distribution group/forum
• Collaborate with suppliers for services and make decisions about necessary activities
You and your skills
We are looking for someone who has at least a BSc in Electrical Engineering with relevant orientation towards electrical installations, or who is an authorized electrical installer, or who have a degree as an engineer, with documented relevant theoretical knowledge and experience from operating electrical installations.
Authorization level A or AL are considered meritorious.
You are familiar with Swedish electricity installation standards.
On a personal side, you are a strong communicator who has the ability to build good relationships and cooperate cross-functionally. You take initiative and have high morals and integrity. Finally, you act as a role model and show courage, judgment, and persuasiveness at work.
As we are a global organization, you also need to have excellent communication and presentation skills in English (both verbal & written). Swedish skills are a requirement.
How to learn more and apply
Please apply for this no later than the 15th of September 2024, enclose your CV and cover letter written in English.
Note that due to GDPR we cannot accept applications through e-mail.
If you have additional questions regarding this opportunity you are welcome to contact hiring manager Roger Holmberg at roger.holmberg@volvocars.com
.
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact recruiter Pedram Yousefi at Pedram.yousefi@volvocars.com
.
We look forward to receiving your application! Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "73144-42794864". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Pedram Yousefi 46729669876 Jobbnummer
8871505