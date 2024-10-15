Projektledare
2024-10-15
Job Description
Join Northab, a leader in IT project development and product innovation, as a Projektledare for an exciting new venture focused on the development and modification of an autonomous underwater vehicle. This project aims to enhance the vehicle's ability to identify foreign objects, a critical capability in today's advanced technological landscape.
Key Responsibilities
Lead and manage a multidisciplinary project team, ensuring alignment with project goals and timelines.
Develop comprehensive project plans and monitor progress against financial targets and other key performance indicators (KPIs).
Maintain strong communication channels with clients, subcontractors, and internal stakeholders, including the project steering group.
Oversee the entire lifecycle of the project, from design to hardware delivery, ensuring quality and efficiency at every stage.
Required Skills and Experience
Proven experience in project management, particularly in complex, multidisciplinary environments.
Background in software development within military applications is advantageous.
Ability to oversee projects from concept through to hardware delivery, with a strong understanding of both design and implementation.
Swedish citizenship is required due to security clearance processes.
Why Northab?
At Northab, we pride ourselves on our holistic approach to project management, ensuring seamless execution from inception to commercialization. Our team of specialists is dedicated to delivering high-quality results, allowing you to focus on your core business while we handle the complexities of development projects. Join us and be part of a dynamic team that values innovation, collaboration, and excellence. Så ansöker du
